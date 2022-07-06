Call for ‘energy emergency’ to end load shedding

The National Planning Commission (NPC) has called for emergency measures to deal with the energy supply crisis facing South Africa.

The NPC said on Wednesday that the goals of the National Development Plan, which it developed, cannot be achieved without energy security and that urgent interventions are needed, including lifting the 100MW cap on private generation projects.

“The most immediate priority is to ensure that new generation capacity is rapidly and urgently brought onto the grid, together with significant new storage capacity. Evidence suggests it is possible to do this within 24 months if 10GW of new generation capacity is rapidly constructed and commissioned as well as 5GW of storage capacity,” the commission said in a statement.

“Solar and wind power projects can be built rapidly within two to three years. Ending load shedding needs to become a unifying national goal for the whole country and all stakeholders,” it added. “Everyone should do their part to achieve this overriding single goal.”

The NPC said an “energy emergency” should be declared “that will make it possible to override some of the red tape that is preventing the acceleration of delivery of new generation capacity”.

Scrap 100MW limit

Specifically, the commission said: