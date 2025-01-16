CambriLearn: pioneering affordable, quality education for South Africa’s future

As the new school year begins, countless South African students are left without placement in overcrowded government schools while parents of private school learners grapple with unaffordable tuition fees. This stark reality underscores the deepening education crisis in South Africa, where quality schooling is increasingly out of reach for many families.

Amid this challenge, online learning is emerging as a lifeline, offering families a modern, flexible and affordable alternative to traditional education. CambriLearn, South Africa’s number one rated online school, is at the forefront of this shift, delivering a personalised, high-quality educational experience. With a unique blend of internationally recognised curricula and locally relevant options, CambriLearn ensures students receive an education tailored to their needs and aspirations.

Further strengthening its commitment to accessibility, CambriLearn now offers the Caps curriculum in Afrikaans, cementing its position as the premier choice for online education in South Africa.

Commitment to excellence

Rated as the best online school in South Africa, CambriLearn is renowned for its innovative approach to education. Its personalised learning model prioritises each student’s unique needs, fostering a supportive and flexible learning environment.

With cutting-edge technology, extensive resources and unparalleled academic support, CambriLearn empowers students to excel, no matter their location or circumstances.

Comprehensive curriculum options

CambriLearn provides a versatile range of curricula designed to meet the needs of students from various educational backgrounds and aspirations. Whether families seek alignment with South Africa’s national standards or pursue globally recognised qualifications, CambriLearn ensures an exceptional learning experience tailored to every learner. With a strong focus on accessibility, adaptability and academic excellence, the school offers pathways that prepare students for local success and international opportunities.

Caps curriculum

As a SACAI-registered online school, CambriLearn offers the Caps curriculum, South Africa’s national framework, preparing students for the National Senior Certificate (NSC).

The recent addition of Afrikaans Caps for grades 1–7 expands access for Afrikaans-speaking families. Students can learn in their home language while meeting national educational standards.

By aligning with South Africa’s national curriculum, CambriLearn provides a seamless transition for students moving from traditional to online schooling, ensuring a familiar yet flexible learning experience.

British curriculum

CambriLearn offers the British curriculum and Pearson Edexcel for families seeking an internationally recognised education. It enables students to earn International GCSE and AS Level qualifications.

These internationally accredited courses open doors to global opportunities for further studies or careers abroad, making CambriLearn the leader in structured, self-paced online education for students of all ages.

What sets CambriLearn apart?

Personalised l earning: CambriLearn’s platform is built to adapt to every student’s individual needs. Whether a student requires additional support or seeks more advanced challenges, the platform ensures tailored learning experiences guided by expert teachers.

CambriLearn’s platform is built to adapt to every student’s individual needs. Whether a student requires additional support or seeks more advanced challenges, the platform ensures tailored learning experiences guided by expert teachers. Engaging learning resources: Students can access comprehensive course materials, interactive live lessons and multi-sensory video content 24/7 on mobile devices, laptops, tablets and PCs.

Students can access comprehensive course materials, interactive live lessons and multi-sensory video content 24/7 on mobile devices, laptops, tablets and PCs. Expert educators: CambriLearn employs certified teachers from around the globe, ensuring top-tier education and support for every learner.

CambriLearn employs certified teachers from around the globe, ensuring top-tier education and support for every learner. Live and recorded lessons: Students can attend live classes or revisit recorded lessons anytime, allowing them to study at their own pace.

Students can attend live classes or revisit recorded lessons anytime, allowing them to study at their own pace. Progress tracking: Parents and learners can monitor progress, review assignment feedback and celebrate milestones with a user-friendly student tracker.

Parents and learners can monitor progress, review assignment feedback and celebrate milestones with a user-friendly student tracker. Flexible education plans: Parents can mix and match curricula, packages and schooling levels to create a customised education plan tailored to their child’s needs. This gives them the power to design an education that fits their family’s lifestyle and their child’s learning style.

Parents can mix and match curricula, packages and schooling levels to create a customised education plan tailored to their child’s needs. This gives them the power to design an education that fits their family’s lifestyle and their child’s learning style. Globally recognised qualifications: CambriLearn is SACAI registered, Cognia accredited and Pearson Edexcel certified, ensuring qualifications are respected locally and internationally. This global recognition gives parents the confidence that their child’s education will open doors to a world of opportunities.

Why choose online schooling with CambriLearn?

The demand for online schooling has grown exponentially, offering families greater flexibility, reduced stress from commuting and a safer learning environment. With CambriLearn’s interactive platform, parents can rest assured that their children are in a secure and adaptable educational environment, providing a dynamic and engaging learning experience.

With its innovative approach, global recognition and the introduction of the Caps curriculum in Afrikaans, CambriLearn continues to set the gold standard for online schooling in South Africa.

As education shifts towards digital solutions, CambriLearn remains at the forefront, delivering exceptional, personalised learning experiences that prepare students for a successful future.

