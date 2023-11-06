Can lost data be recovered? Yes – and here’s how

Data recovery is a crucial service that benefits not only businesses but also individual consumers in today’s data-driven world. From cherished family photos to critical personal documents, the data stored on our devices holds immense value and losing it can be a distressing experience.

There are several common causes of data loss. Firstly, hardware failure, which can happen because of the degradation of storage devices over time. Other mechanical failures, such as overheating or electrical issues can also damage hardware and result in data loss.

Accidental deletion or formatting of storage media due to human error is another major cause of data loss. At times data loss happens because of software issues, such as corruption of operating systems, databases or app files.

Malicious code, including viruses, ransomware, Trojans, and other malware can corrupt, encrypt or delete data

Another cause of data loss, although less frequent, is natural disasters. Events such as floods, inclement weather, fires, earthquakes and power surges can damage equipment and hardware, resulting in data being lost.

Furthermore, theft or physical damage to devices, such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops and external hard drives can result in company data being lost.

However, a far more common cause is cybercrime. Malicious code, including viruses, ransomware, Trojans, and other malware can corrupt, encrypt or delete data on affected devices.

Dire consequences

Data recovery is also extremely important, as data has great significance for everyone, due to the role it plays in today’s increasingly digital world.

Personal data often includes memories in the form of photos and videos. Losing these cherished moments due to accidental deletion or hardware failure can be emotionally devastating. Data recovery provides the opportunity to preserve and relive these valuable memories.

Personal documents, such as legal records, personal journals or creative projects, are often stored digitally. These documents can be irreplaceable and losing them can have significant personal and practical consequences. Data recovery ensures that consumers don’t suffer from the loss of crucial information.

Many consumers rely on digital financial records, from tax documents to budgeting spreadsheets. Losing access to such data can lead to financial hardship and make it difficult to manage personal finances effectively.

The time and effort invested in creating, organising, and curating personal data is substantial. Reconstructing lost data can be a time-consuming and frustrating process. Data recovery not only saves time but also reduces the stress associated with data loss.

Personal data, including sensitive information like identity numbers, bank account details and passwords must be protected. If these are lost and fall into the wrong hands, it can lead to identity theft and financial fraud. Data recovery helps consumers maintain control of their personal information.

As technology advances, data can become inaccessible due to format changes or obsolete storage devices. Data recovery experts have the tools and expertise to retrieve data from outdated or damaged media, preserving personal information that might otherwise be lost forever.

Stellar Data Recovery

One such solution is Stellar Data Recovery for Windows. It is user-friendly even for those with little technical expertise, enabling customers to recover lost or deleted Windows data with ease in any data loss situation, whether unintentional or deleted intentionally.

Lost or deleted documents, e-mails, photos, videos and more can be recovered as well as unlimited file formats on different storage devices and data from formatted, corrupted or encrypted drives.

Stellar Data Recovery restores all file types and formats. It offers an “add file-type” feature that allows the recovery even of files with unique extensions, enabling unlimited file-type recovery. Users simply need to select the RAW drive to restore their files.

Lost or deleted documents, e-mails, photos, videos and more can be recovered…

It also offers a real picture of recoverable files with the “preview file” feature. The software recovers data in its original quality and format and users can preview files before recovering them. Moreover, the solution allows a full-screen mode option for recoverable video files.

Users also benefit from two scanning modes – quick scan and deep scan. Quick scan helps people recover data in all common data loss scenarios such as deletion, formatting and suchlike. The deep scan helps to restore data in complex scenarios such as logical drive failure, RAW drives, BSoD errors and others.

Finally, Stellar Data Recovery features a facility that can perform quick and easy file recovery. The software provides three different layouts — “file type”, “tree view” and “deleted list” — that contain neat, well-sorted scan results. In this way, users can identify and select files to recover and save in a chosen location.