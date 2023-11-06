Empowering Africa with Qualys, brought to you by Maxtec

Maxtec is thrilled to announce its strategic distribution partnership with Qualys, a trailblazer in cloud-based security and compliance solutions. This collaboration brings high-performing vulnerability management, empowering organisations to proactively safeguard their digital assets against emerging threats.

At the heart of this partnership lies the innovative Qualys TruRisk platform, a comprehensive solution that combines real-time vulnerability management with threat intelligence. The platform enables businesses to gain a holistic view of their security status and prioritise vulnerabilities based on their potential impact. With this proactive approach, organisations can allocate resources effectively and address critical vulnerabilities before they are exploited by malicious actors.

One of the standout features of the Qualys TruRisk platform is its vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR) capability. VMDR integrates vulnerability assessment, threat intelligence and patch management into a unified workflow, providing organisations with an efficient and streamlined approach to protect their systems. By automating the entire vulnerability management process, VMDR significantly reduces response times, improves the efficiency of security teams and minimises the risk of successful cyberattacks.

What sets Qualys apart from other solutions is its cloud-native architecture, enabling swift deployment and scalability. As a leader in the industry, Qualys regularly updates its threat intelligence database, ensuring that businesses stay ahead of the evolving threat landscape. This proactive approach to security, combined with real-time visibility and continuous monitoring, empowers businesses to make informed decisions and effectively mitigate risks.

With Maxtec’s extensive expertise in cybersecurity and its robust distribution network throughout Africa, this partnership with Qualys represents a significant milestone for both organisations. As the first distributor for Qualys in Africa, Maxtec takes pride in offering this cutting-edge technology to the region and supporting businesses in their cybersecurity journey.

Africa is an emerging market with tremendous growth potential. By partnering with Qualys, we aim to bridge the gap in vulnerability management and equip businesses with the necessary tools to protect their digital assets,” said Maxtec MD Praven Pillay. “We are excited to offer the Qualys TruRisk platform to our partners, enabling them to proactively manage vulnerabilities, reduce risks and strengthen their overall security.”

Through this partnership, Maxtec is committed to providing comprehensive support to its partners. The Maxtec team will work closely with organisations to ensure a seamless transition. With its deep understanding of the African market, Maxtec is uniquely positioned to deliver localized expertise and tailored solutions that address the specific security challenges faced by both integrators and end-users in the region.

“We believe that our collaboration with Maxtec will have a transformative impact on the cybersecurity landscape in Africa,” said Qualys global channels vice-president Sandy Cooper. “Maxtec’s extensive experience and strong distribution network make them an ideal partner to deliver our solutions to the African market through this new channel. Together, we aim to empower businesses to establish robust cybersecurity programmes that will help them defend against emerging threats and reduce cyber risk.”

As businesses across Africa grapple with an increasingly intricate threat landscape, the partnership between Maxtec and Qualys offers a glimmer of hope by providing cutting-edge vulnerability management solutions through the Qualys TruRisk platform, proactively identifying and addressing vulnerabilities and minimising the risk of successful cyberattacks.

Maxtec’s partnership with Qualys underscores a commitment to supporting African businesses in their cybersecurity journey. This new distribution channel aims to ensure access to the latest technologies, mitigating threats and empowering partners and end-users with reliable vulnerability management.

About Maxtec

Maxtec is a distributor of market-leading cybersecurity technologies that are trusted around the globe. We empower our South African and SADC IT partners with best-in-class solutions, support services and managed services to enhance their cybersecurity offerings and secure their customers’ data.