Sage and AWCape: Can you afford not to modernise your applications?

In the world of business applications, enterprises are spoilt for choice. Sage Intacct, cloud-based financial management software, is highlighted as the financial solution of choice and makes a strong argument in this episode as to why its solution should be yours.

Jeff Ryan, MD of Sage partner AWCape, and Sage Intacct sales director Erika More unpack the key issues around choosing and deploying a business solution.

The episode takes a deep dive into the reasons why new-age applications should be on your wish list. Sage and AWCape answer questions that cover a broad range of topics: Why a new system? How to choose a solution for your specific business requirements? How long will it take to go live?

Don’t miss the discussion.

Watch the video

Listen to the audio

How to subscribe to TechCentral’s podcasts

There are many ways to enjoy TechCentral’s podcasts, beyond simply streaming them from the website. The best way is by subscribing to them using an app on your phone, allowing you to listen in the car (via Bluetooth), at the gym or wherever you happen to be. Use the links below to subscribe:

TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence. — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media