Catch the World Cup fever with DStv Compact

World Cup fever is in full swing, as the action kicked off last Sunday with an opening match between host nation Qatar and Ecuador. Tellingly for the hosts, the match resulted in a 2-0 win for Ecuador. The Netherlands joined Ecuador at the top of the group, after beating African champions Senegal 2-0 thanks to two thrilling late goals.

This is only the beginning, as there will be much more heartbreak and celebration this week, brought to viewers around the country by DStv Compact. Spain goes head-to-head with Germany on Sunday night, and Ghana has a chance at redemption against Uruguay on Friday, 2 December at 5pm.

In fact, SuperSport is the only platform on the continent where football fans can enjoy all 64 matches live and in primetime, chock-a-block with highlights, historical footage and the latest news updates, for the first time in streaming 4K, without a satellite dish.

In 4K, each and every moment of every match will be displayed in the most brilliant detail.

4K promises incredible viewing, as it has eight times the resolution, which means four times the level of detail of the already high-definition (HD) picture that DStv viewers have become accustomed to — there’s no doubt that 4K lends itself to fast-action sports such as World Cup football. The majority of 4K devices boast around eight million pixels, meaning each and every moment of every match will be displayed in the most brilliant detail.

To enjoy this ideal-for-sport quality of viewing, users will need to have an Explora Ultra decoder or DStv Streama streaming device that can connect to a 4K television with an HDMI cable, as well as a DStv Premium, Compact Plus or Compact subscription.

However, even without 4K screens, World Cup fans can experience HD viewing as standard with the Explora, Explora Ultra or Streama, and can enjoy the impeccable detail and quality worthy of one of the most exciting World Cups in recent history.

State of the art

With DStv Compact and SuperSport, all coverage of the World Cup matches will also be supplemented with expert build-ups and summaries, as well as state-of-the-art graphics and magazine shows, which will include training and behind-the-scenes footage. The broadcast giant has feet on the ground in Qatar to capture all the breaking news with a particular focus on Africa’s five participants, namely Cameroon, Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana and Senegal. With inclusivity at the heart of everything it does, SuperSport’s World Cup broadcasts will be available in a wide range of languages that are customised for each region.

Ubumnandi is the notion that DStv Compact has always lived by – having fun, staying relevant and present, with programming to suit every taste and every pocket, especially when they are at the peak of Festive Mnandi.

When it comes to the World Cup, Ubumnandi comes in many different ways and it’s not the same for any two people. While many viewers look forward to the pre-game “chillas”, some cannot wait to see historic goals and misses on their screens. Some are there for the video assistant referee (VAR) drama, and others are there for the World Cup Visa, which saw Visa partnering up with Fifa and PopID to bring biometric payments to official World Cup venues, including eight stadiums and the Fifa Fan Festival.

Users on the go need not worry about missing out either, as they can enjoy the games from their TV, DStv app, or the DStv Streama box. It’s as simple as downloading the DStv app, filling in their details and watching the games from wherever they are.

Those with iCompact can be rest assured that #KusazobaMnandi, the way they want. The bottom line? With DStv Compact, you can never go wrong — whether it’s one of the 64 games at the Fifa World Cup, or a kick-off to the new year, Ubumnandi is tailored for users just like you.