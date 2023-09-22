Checkers Sixty60 subscriptions are here

Shoprite Holdings has launched Checkers Xtra Savings Plus, a new subscription model for online grocery orders and deliveries not dissimilar to Amazon Prime in the US.

Earlier this month TechCentral reported on the plans to launch the subscription service, which Shoprite described as “an African retail first”.

The monthly subscription offering unlimited free Sixty60 grocery deliveries (provided each order is worth at least R350) as well as more personalised offers and an additional in-store discount of up to 10% (maximum of R200 savings once per month).

Customers can sign up for the subscription plan in the Checkers Sixty60 app

“After a successful beta trial with customers, the subscription offer is now being made available to all its consumers, at the same price of R99/month,” the group said.

Shoprite said subscribers can pause or cancel their subscriptions at any time.

The launch campaign spoofs the popular Mission Impossible movie franchise and features a Tom Cruise lookalike demonstrating how Checkers has “done the impossible by offering an unlimited delivery subscription that is designed to more than pay itself back”.

Customers can sign up for the subscription plan in the Checkers Sixty60 app using their Xtra Savings loyalty card. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media