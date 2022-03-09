Checkers Sixty60 to expand to 80 more stores

Shoprite Group plans to expand its highly successful online grocery delivery service, Checkers Sixty60, to 80 more stores in the next six months, adding to the 266 stores already in its delivery network.

Shoprite reported blowout financial results for the 26 weeks ended 2 January 2022 on Tuesday. In an investor presentation, it unpacked more details about how Sixty60 is performing.

The group said the on-demand grocery delivery app has maintained its growth trajectory, and it expanded the store base from which it services Checkers customers to 266 stores from 233 in mid-2021 at financial year-end.

Checkers Sixty60, which was launched in November 2019, has seen significant growth. In Shoprite’s most recent reporting period, to 2 January, the app grew online orders by 250%.

In total, the app has had more than two million downloads and Shoprite claims it has helped create over 4 000 jobs.

The retail group has revealed that at least one in three users of the Sixty60 app are new customers; the recent introduction of LiquorShop Online could be one of the reasons for this.

Checkers Sixty60 also recently linked the Xtra Savings rewards programme to the Sixty60 app. This allows app customers the opportunity to take advantage of Xtra Savings deals. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media