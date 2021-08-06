China Merchants Bank wins a top award for Huawei ADN solution

At the Asian Financial Services Congress 2021, China Merchants Bank (CMB) was named one of the best banking leaders at the 2021 Financial Insights Innovation Awards (FIIA) and took home the Asia’s Leader in Infrastructure Modernisation (Bank) award. The award recognised CMB’s innovation in automation and intelligence, implemented with Huawei through the Autonomous Driving Network (ADN) solution.

IDC is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services and events for the IT, telecommunications and consumer technology markets. For 17 years, IDC FIIA has recognised outstanding Asia-Pacific financial services sector organisations and professionals. This event has been widely recognised by over 300 financial institutions in the region, including banks and insurance companies, and has become one of the most prestigious awards in the industry.

By working with Huawei, we have redefined our services through digital transformation, improving both our service quality and operational efficiency

“Awarded to China Merchants Bank for the Autonomous Driving Network, jointly launched with Huawei, the winning project focuses on building the ability of active fault perception, rapid positioning and intelligent self-healing of data centre networks. It involves five dimensions and 75 typical scenarios, making the Autonomous Driving Network faster and more accurate in fault detection, location, network operations and maintenance capacity of the data centre.” IDC lauded the extensive progress that CMB and Huawei have made in exploring ADN for banking.

Accolade

Lu Hongju, president of Huawei’s general development department, said: “We are very pleased to receive this accolade along with CMB for ADN innovation. We have gradually increased investment in ADN innovation, underscoring our continued efforts to help customers improve service roll-out and operations as well as maintenance efficiency. It’s really driving service innovation and we look forward to the exceptional future outcomes with ADN as well as an accelerated pace of digital transformation.”

“Our strategy centres on lightweight, mobile and digital banking. By working with Huawei, we have redefined our services through digital transformation, improving both our service quality and operational efficiency,” said Li Yunlong, GM of CMB’s network management department. “We look forward to continued cooperation with Huawei, refining our operations with cutting-edge technologies such as ADN and offering more convenient and secure financial services for our customers.”

Huawei is a widely recognised active advocator and practitioner of autonomous driving networks. Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to keep pace with global enterprises and carriers, enhance broader, deeper and more efficient cooperation with global business partners, and jointly build a more open and cooperative ecosystem. These concerted efforts are set to promote autonomous driving network implementations at scale and accelerate digitalisation and operational hyper-automation across industries, ultimately driving the high-quality development of the global digital economy with intelligent connectivity.