Click, click, delivered with MiRO – it’s that simple!

Being a MiRO customer means that you get to choose exactly how you’d like to interact with us.

If you’re into self-help online shopping, give our new website a try any time of the day (or night).

If you value interacting with our team of sales engineers, go ahead and type up a mail, give us a call or visit any one of our nationwide branches.

Our new site features an easy-to-navigate design, improved functionality, and access to information to help you make well-informed purchasing decisions on the spot. Designed with convenience in mind, the site includes many new features. Some of these features include:

Building your own quote in seconds, completely online 24/7!

Viewing live stock availability at all our branches.

Real-time order tracking that enables you to accurately plan your inventory and installations.

Seamlessly updating your account information online.

Viewing your account activity in seconds and managing all your orders on one platform.

How to get started

New MiRO clients can click here to create an online account. You will have the option of creating either a business, business associate or individual account. For more information about the difference between these accounts, check out our FAQs page here.

If you are an existing MiRO client with a valid client code, you don’t have to create a new account. Simply click here to activate your online account and follow the prompts.

You can still contact our expert sales team who will assist you with choosing the right products to complete your solution. But if you know what products you are looking for, you can build your own quote and place your order online.

Start to explore our products and place your first online order today!