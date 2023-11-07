Using cloud ERP to reimagine customer engagement

Change has always been a constant, but in today’s era of distributed workforces, economic uncertainties and geopolitical conflicts, the pace of change is undeniably more relentless than ever before. Businesses are having to battle with a multitude of challenges, from disruptions in the supply chain and escalating fuel costs to inflation and the evolving demands of their customers.

In response to this environment, businesses of every size are increasingly looking for intelligent and automated solutions capable of adapting to any situation. They require cutting-edge technology to facilitate innovative business models and demand real-time, predictive insights to navigate their course effectively.

Planning ahead

One of the many things that successful businesses have in common is a great enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, which they use to manage day-to-day activities such as inventory management, financial management, planning and scheduling, CRM, project management and so much more.

ERP is the best way to keep track of just about everything that goes on across the business’s operations and lets all the relevant team members view critical information in real time. It is at the heart of streamlining processes and helping companies achieve and maintain higher levels of customer satisfaction along the way.

A move to the cloud

However, it’s important to remember that all ERP systems are not created equally. The companies that are most successful tend to run on cloud ERP, as it is the only software that can truly power super agility and digital transformation and bring a slew of other benefits to modern entities.

Best of all, cloud ERP is user-friendly and enables the automation of a modern ERP that eliminates onerous manual intervention, boosts productivity and ultimately improves both the customer and employee experience.

Today, customer experience is a top priority for all forward-thinking entities

Many companies move to cloud ERP software to enhance operations, bring outdated business models and processes into the modern age and introduce innovative capabilities that support the business.

It also cuts costs, as there’s no large capital outlays, meaning it is the ideal solution for small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) which lack the large budgets their corporate counterparts enjoy. Companies only pay for what they use, and upgrades and maintenance are handled by the provider.

Modern cloud ERP enables businesses to consolidate siloed legacy applications, standardise and integrate all current and new applications, and completely eliminate the use of disconnected systems. In this way, workflows are simplified, processes are intelligently automated and new efficiencies gained across the board.

Improving CX

Today, customer experience (CX) is a top priority for all forward-thinking entities. The better the experience provided by an organisation, the more loyalty it gains from its customers. Cloud ERP systems are highly effective as they create a single view of the customer with their history and prior interactions readily available to all the departments within the business.

Any business that is looking to attract and retain high-quality customers also needs to deliver efficient and rapid turnaround times when it comes to processing orders. When it comes to placing an order, having all the customer’s information right from the start is essential.

Companies which are detail-oriented, with a total understanding of their customers’ requirements, as well as a foolproof operational strategy in place to make sure the order is processed accordingly, will succeed. However, many organisations have multiple teams and processes that need to be part of the order process which can often result in a disjointed approach that sees orders falling through the cracks or taking far longer than necessary, considering all the touch points it must go through.

A cloud ERP system can solve this challenge, by storing all customer data and order details within the system, facilitating a smooth transition from the customer placing the order to getting it out the door.

The teams within the business will know exactly where each order is at any given moment and what actions still need to happen. Customers are not interested in what goes on behind the scenes: all they care about is receiving their orders as quickly and efficiently as possible, and a good ERP system facilitates this.

Cloud ERP means faster innovation

Good cloud ERP vendors also offer new functionality and application improvements via continuous upgrades. These are delivered to all users at once, meaning the company need never miss an opportunity while waiting for the vendor to update their ERP system.

Finally, modern cloud ERP systems are designed to unlock big data for users, so they can access true insights that are hidden within large and complex data sets. And while legacy ERP systems do feature reporting tools, they lack the integrated, real-time analytics that go hand in hand with the cloud, and that are so key to better decision-making.

Being able to see trends, anticipate changes and automate processes not only enhances the use of resources but also dramatically improves customer service.

In today’s highly competitive marketplace, good CX is seen as a greater differentiator than price or product, and it can have a significant impact on its client retention numbers. Cloud ERP has been proven not only to help with internal operations but to streamline customer support systems to help the business succeed.

About Consnet

Consnet, founded in 2004, is a visionary company that has evolved into a leader in the customer experience (CX) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) space. What started as a venture by two friends from one of the world’s leading software producers has transformed into a thriving business with over 90 dedicated staff members. Consnet embarked on its journey by providing SAP CRM Solutions and SAP training, catering to businesses of all sizes. As the industry landscape shifted and technology advanced, Consnet adapted and expanded its services in alignment with market trends. Today, Consnet proudly stands as a top CX, ERP, e-commerce, telephony, and support solutions and services provider in South Africa – dedicated to providing expert services and helping you succeed. For more, visit www.consnet.co.za or connect on X, Facebook or Instagram.