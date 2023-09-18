Cloud survey: rethink and simplify your cloud operations

Over the years, IT teams have found themselves having to support disparate application workloads and data across a range of cloud systems – public and private, on-prem systems, colocation facilities and even edge networks.

Today, the term “cloud” encompasses a diverse array of concepts, its meaning shifting depending on the context — whether it pertains to applications, storage, infrastructure or computing.

In essence, the cloud represents a fundamental transformation in how applications and services are built, deployed and consumed. It empowers companies to enhance efficiency, reduce costs and gain more scalability and flexibility. It has undeniably transformed the landscape of data storage, processing and access in our contemporary digital age.

However, has it truly lived up to its promise?

Yes, but the manner in which cloud is implemented can have a profound impact on whether or not the business achieves its desired outcomes. Cloud environments have the tendency to become riddled with complexity, and alongside that, risk.

Organisations have an array of choices, such as whether to use public cloud, private cloud, software as a service, platform as a service, or even infrastructure as a service. These applications, if made without a good understanding of what are, and what they can do, can result in mounting costs, with very few gains.

After all, while everyone knows about the benefits of the cloud, realising these benefits is not so straightforward. Harnessing the benefit of the cloud effectively means navigating a multifaceted landscape, an ever-evolving terrain and a multitude of technological options.

At the same time, additional complexity and IT sprawl is being driven by a wide range of factors, such as the introduction of new and innovative technologies, the introduction of additional data privacy regulations and a need to transform digitally.

All of these are acting as a catalyst for operational inefficiencies, which in turn, are resulting in soaring costs, lost productivity, and worst.

One way to keep complexity at bay is by simplifying cloud operations – after all, complex infrastructures do not have to be difficult to manage. However, many companies have no idea where to start.

With this in mind, Altron Systems Integration and Cisco are holding a survey titled, “Rethink and simplify your cloud operations”, which is aimed at unpacking the top challenges today’s companies face, their most pressing priorities, as well as what is driving their ICT budgets moving forward.

It will also look at the key features a solution to simplify IT operations should have, and the technologies they are looking at investing in.

For more information, and to complete the survey, click here.

About Altron Systems Integration

Altron Systems Integration is a specialist provider, leveraging world-class technology and leading practices to architect, implement and support sustainable ICT-based business solutions that are strategically aligned, fit for purpose, cost effective and optimised for performance. We have highly skilled, experienced professionals directed at solving business-critical customer problems through a consultative approach. We also bring our collective knowledge to every deployment engagement. From legacy integration to digital transformation, our solutions catalogue includes the full spectrum of ICT services. Few other organisations can claim the depth and breadth of the capabilities and experience we provide. For more information, visit www.altronsystemsintegration.co.za or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.