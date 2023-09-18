Bob van Dijk steps down as Naspers and Prosus CEO

Bob van Dijk is stepping down as CEO of both Naspers and its European-listed spinoff Prosus with immediate effect.

The companies made the announcement shortly after markets opened in Johannesburg on Monday. They said Van Dijk, a Dutch national, will continue to “assist with the transition” as a consultant to the group for the next year.

Van Dijk has led Naspers since 2014, when he took the reins from Koos Bekker. He has also led Prosus, which houses Naspers’s international consumer internet businesses, since its listing in Amsterdam in 2019.

Ervin Tu has been appointed as interim CEO of Naspers and Prosus.

Global internet company

“Bob established the group as a leading global consumer internet company, creating significant value for shareholders. The boards sincerely thank Bob for his leadership and contribution,” the companies said in a statement.

"The group's strategic goals remain unchanged and it is on target to deliver on its commitments, including achieving consolidated e-commerce trading profit during the first half of the 2025 financial year, and the continuation of the open-ended share repurchase programme."