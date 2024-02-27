Coming this Monday on TechCentral’s TCS Legends…

The second episode of TechCentral’s new video podcast series, TCS Legends, goes live this Monday with the second episode of the interview with investing legend Duarte da Silva.

TCS Legends, powered by Mitel, launched last week to a great reception. The new show, which features interviews with (and about) some of the leading figures who helped shape and define South Africa’s technology industry into what it is today, is a must-watch for anyone interested in tech in South Africa and a look back at the leaders who built the local industry.

The show, the latest from TechCentral — the home of real technology journalism in South Africa –showcases people who achieved great things in (and for) the local tech sector.

In episode 1 of TCS Legends, Da Silva – a well-known industry figure who was once the country’s top IT analyst (at Merrill Lynch) and who founded Macquarie First South – unpacked the Dimension Data story, with a focus on former CEO Jeremy Ord. Watch that episode here.

In episode 2, the conversation shifts to a discussion about Persetel’s Roux Marnitz, Datatec’s Jens Montanana, Altron’s Bill Venter and Vodacom’s Alan Knott-Craig. Watch the clips above for a teaser as to what’s coming.

TCS Legends is a by-invitation-only, editorially driven tech show that builds on TechCentral’s credible, market-leading podcast productions. Episode 2 airs on Monday, 4 March — details to subscribe for free are included below.

TCS Legends is powered by Mitel. For all your unified communications and customer experience needs, visit Mitel.com.

