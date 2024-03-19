Comsol launches exclusive 5G fixed-wireless access for businesses

Comsol, the leading provider of fixed-wireless access (FWA) last-mile connectivity and private networks in South Africa, has launched a 5G FWA network to meet the need for business-class broadband for SMEs, and a cost-effective, reliable redundancy option for enterprises.

Iain Stevenson, CEO at Comsol, says its new 5G FWA offering complements Comsol’s existing FWA portfolio of broadband products.

“Our wholesale partners and market trends indicated that there was a significant gap in the market for low-cost, reliable, business-class broadband. Building on nearly 30 years of experience focusing exclusively on business connectivity, we have spent the past five years refining a 5G offering that is both commercially viable and meets local business needs,” he says.

We have spent the past five years refining a 5G offering that is both commercially viable and meets local business needs

“Our new 5G FWA solution is the result of extensive testing and research, and marks a major milestone for the company. We have been around for a long time, empowering the country’s biggest internet service providers, ICT firms and businesses with connectivity. Now we can cater for a portion of the market we were not able to cater for in the past.”

Stevenson adds: “The enterprise-grade product has been designed to offer low contention throughput, so effectively we are guaranteeing the data rate delivered to an organisation. This is coupled with reliable power infrastructure and dual fibre feeds to drive mission-critical applications.”

The Comsol 5G FWA product is uncapped and available in 25Mbit/s, 50Mbit/s and 100Mbit/s.

Business-class 5G FWA

Stevenson explains that Comsol’s business-class 5G FWA product is markedly different from consumer-grade 5G. “We are bringing the latest technology in this space, overlaid on business-grade telco infrastructure, power resilience and dual backhaul. We built our own 5G ecosystem from the core – the brains of the network – through to the radio access network and the end devices (the fixed consumer premises equipment). Ahead of the launch, we redesigned our whole network to cater for the increased power consumption of 5G. We also upgraded our power infrastructure to provide 24-hour autonomy on our base stations, ensuring that a customer’s services don’t go down during load shedding.”

“With Comsol’s 5G service, we are delivering something similar to our current enterprise product, at a lower price. We assure the uptime and availability businesses need – meaning availability of bandwidth, not just the link. From a radio frequency perspective, our 5G service uses outdoor CPEs instead of indoor routers that consumer services use. This delivers optimal performance, with uplink speeds multiple times better than you might find with a poorly positioned indoor router. We designed the entire network and infrastructure so customers get what they pay for,” Stevenson says.

The Comsol 5G service will launch first in Gauteng, with coverage to be extended over the course of the next year. Comsol is currently selecting preferred wholesale partners who will work with resellers and installers to roll out the new product. Stevenson says the 5G FWA opportunity is available to partners who currently have software-defined networking expertise, or who offer LTE to the SME market and wish to upgrade their offering.

Comsol will support the channel with APIs, apps, installation portals and training to ensure partners are able to install, maintain and have seamless interaction with the product.

About Comsol

Comsol is a leading South African telecommunications company, specialising in providing fixed-wireless connectivity coupled with private network solutions for South African businesses. With more than two decades of experience in the industry, Comsol is committed to delivering unparalleled service excellence and reliability to its customers. The company’s state-of-the-art infrastructure is supported by its 28GHz and 3.7GHz spectrum assets, ensuring that clients receive solutions they need to drive their businesses forward. For more information about Comsol and its services, visit comsol.co.za.