Arctic Wolf | 8 steps to achieving cybersecurity compliance in South Africa

Achieving cybersecurity compliance in South Africa can be complex, particularly with the introduction of the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia).

Compliance requirements also evolve alongside the cybersecurity landscape, and depending on your organisation’s activities, you may need to adhere to multiple frameworks while reporting to various governing bodies.

In fact, according to a survey by Arctic Wolf, 67% of organisations follow between one and three sets of guidelines.

Compliance is intricately linked to security. Regulations such as Popia are designed to safeguard data from cyberthreats, and failure to comply can heighten an entity’s cyber risk. For instance, consider the Experian hack, in which the consumer, business and credit information services agency experienced a breach of data that exposed the personal information of as many as 24 million South Africans and 793 749 business entities to an attacker.

This underscores the importance of compliance, security and the potential damage resulting from breaches.

Although adhering to regulations such as Popia may be prominent, compliance extends beyond specific sectors like financial services. Cybersecurity compliance in South Africa involves adhering to regulations, standards or frameworks mandated by law or governing bodies, particularly concerning the protection of private information and data security.

Compliance serves as a risk management tool, enabling entities to fortify their defences and mitigate risks, safeguarding valuable consumer data.

Challenges

For example, any organisation handling personal health information must comply with Popia. Compliance is prevalent across industries, with the survey revealing that 87% of companies report adherence to guidelines such as Popia and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).

However, achieving and maintaining compliance poses significant challenges, including navigating evolving guidelines, changing recommendations and adapting to shifts in business operations. Many businesses struggle to determine the most suitable frameworks for their business and security requirements, with 43% citing legal obligations as the primary motivator for compliance.

How to ensure cybersecurity compliance

Arctic Wolf shares eight steps tailored to the South African context to help companies achieve compliance and enhance their security posture:

1. Understand your company’s unique compliance requirements

Start by meticulously identifying the specific compliance requirements that apply to your industry and business. This means understanding the nature of the data you handle, your geographical location and suchlike. For instance, while it’s clear that healthcare bodies in South Africa must adhere to the Popia, it’s equally important to recognise that entities dealing with financial data will have to comply with PCI DSS.

However, the scope of compliance extends beyond industry classification alone, encompassing nuanced considerations such as the utilisation of cloud services and engagements with third-party vendors. These factors must be thoroughly evaluated to ensure comprehensive compliance efforts.

2. Choose one or more compliance frameworks

Choose a suitable security framework that aligns seamlessly with your organisation’s compliance obligations. This framework will serve as the cornerstone for mapping your compliance requirements, facilitating a streamlined approach to adapting to the ever-evolving landscape of laws and regulations governing data security.

By choosing an appropriate framework, you equip your business with the necessary tools to navigate complex compliance landscapes effectively.

3. Identify major security gaps

Recognising the symbiotic relationship between compliance and security, begin a thorough assessment of your business’s security landscape to pinpoint significant gaps that need attention for compliance purposes.

Conducting a comprehensive gap analysis empowers your security and compliance teams to prioritise actions effectively, ensuring that remedial measures are targeted exactly where they are needed.

This proactive approach not only enhances regulatory compliance but also strengthens your organization’s overall cybersecurity posture.

4. Complete data classification

Systematically classify your company’s data to discern and prioritise protection measures for information deemed high risk or critical. Data classification involves categorising data based on various factors, including its sensitivity and accessibility and the corresponding access controls in place.

By meticulously implementing data classification practices, your organisation can ensure compliance throughout the entire data lifecycle, mitigating the risk of non-compliance and safeguarding sensitive information from potential threats.

5. Conduct a risk assessment

Thoroughly evaluate the risks facing your business, taking into account the likelihood and potential impact on people, processes and technology. Leveraging established risk assessment frameworks and tools allows your company to identify and mitigate risks effectively, thereby enhancing its resilience against cyberthreats.

By conducting regular risk assessments, you can proactively identify vulnerabilities and implement targeted measures to mitigate them, ultimately bolstering your organisation’s overall security posture.

6. Engage your stakeholders

Emphasise the collective responsibility of cybersecurity by actively involving key stakeholders, including the C-suite and other relevant personnel, in discussions surrounding organisational risks and compliance gaps.

Fostering transparency and open communication facilitates a shared understanding of acceptable risk levels and regulatory compliance priorities. By engaging stakeholders collaboratively, your organisation can develop a cohesive approach to addressing compliance challenges, ensuring alignment with strategic objectives and regulatory requirements.

7. Set up a compliance team

Establish a dedicated team tasked with overseeing compliance efforts, bearing in mind the scarcity of skilled professionals in the cybersecurity landscape, as well as limited budgets. The survey also revealed that only 32% of organisations have a team that consists of multiple individuals who are dedicated to ensuring compliance is met.

Here, a good partner that specialises in security operations might be the answer, as they can not only facilitate the implementation and maintenance of compliance initiatives but also build confidence in the entity’s ability to navigate complex regulatory environments.

By bringing external skills on board, your firm can effectively navigate regulatory requirements, mitigate risks and uphold the highest standards of data security.

8. Map your security framework to specific compliance frameworks

Now that you have a functional security programme based on a framework that measures risk across the business, it’s time to align your chosen security framework with relevant compliance regulations and laws. Here it’s important to consider jurisdictional requirements and industry-specific nuances.

By thoroughly mapping your security framework to specific compliance frameworks, you ensure comprehensive coverage of assets and data subject to regulatory scrutiny.

This approach allows your business to address compliance requirements proactively, minimise regulatory risks and demonstrate a commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security and privacy.

If you'd like a deeper dive into these eight steps with Arctic Wolf's webinar, Navigating The Complex World of Cybersecurity Compliance. Moreover, if you want to better understand your organisation's compliance requirements and what role cybersecurity plays in those requirements, visit its compliance page or explore its in-depth guide to compliance.