Musk defends his use of ketamine

Elon Musk said that his prescribed use of ketamine alleviates periods of low mood and is in the best interest of investors in Tesla and the other companies he runs.

For Wall Street, “what matters is execution”, Musk said in an interview with former CNN anchor Don Lemon streamed on Monday on YouTube.

“From an investor standpoint, if there is something I’m taking, we should keep taking it,” he said referring to Tesla’s success.

Musk said he takes the drug as prescribed periodically to treat what he described as “chemical tides” that lead to depression-like symptoms.

An article in the Wall Street Journal in January said that executives in the Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s companies had grown concerned about his recreational drug use. Musk responded that he’d hadn’t failed drug tests and, in a post on his X social network, that “whatever I’m doing, I should obviously keep doing it!”

X had cancelled a planned partnership with Lemon following the interview. — Daniel Zuidijk, with Craig Trudell, (c) 2024 Bloomberg LP