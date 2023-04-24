Convergence Partners invests in fintech trading platform

Fintech incubator 42Markets and its South African subsidiaries have received a R182-million investment from Convergence Partners and various development finance institutions.

The lion’s share of the investment goes to Mesh.trade, a trading platform launched in South Africa last year and designed to make the capital markets more accessible to ordinary investors.

“Mesh.trade lets market participants issue, tokenise, trade, settle and life-cycle-manage multiple classes of digital securities at a fraction of the time and cost taken by market intermediaries in the traditional capital markets,” Convergence Partners said in a statement on Monday.

“Mesh has built an institution-grade, decentralised, multi-sided financial markets platform to bridge the gap between TradFi (the traditional world of financial and capital markets), AltFi (a range of alternative, traditionally illiquid financial assets and investment instruments) and DeFi (the new decentralised finance world of distributed ledger technology and ‘tokenomics’),” it said.

Some 14 development finance institutions from the UK, the Europe Union and Africa took part in the transaction. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media