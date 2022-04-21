Crypto scams on the rise in South Africa: how to protect yourself

The world seems to have gone crypto mad. Digital currencies such as bitcoin, monero, ethereum and even dogecoin are all over the Internet. Their soaring values promise big wins for investors (if you’re “buying the dip”, that is). And the “fortunes” to be made by mining for virtual money have echoes of gold rushes that formed the first mining towns in South Africa back in the 1800s. Or at least, that’s what many — including a long list of scammers — will have you believe.

In reality, if you’re interested in cryptocurrency today, you’re quite possibly at major risk of fraud. In many respects, in this new unregulated world, bad actors often have the upper hand. In 2021, South African-based Africrypt was reportedly hacked, effectively wiping out a staggering R51-billion of investors’ money. While the apparent hack made global headlines, the founders of Africrypt vanished as international investigators scrambled to piece together what happened in what is now suspected to be a completely fraudulent cryptocurrency investment platform.

The good news is that normal rules of fraud prevention apply, too. Everything you read online should be carefully scrutinised and fact-checked. Don’t believe the hype, or buy into something that seems too good to be true, and you’ll stand a great chance of staying safe.

Why are cryptocurrency scams on the rise?

Fraudsters are masters at using current events and buzzy trends to trick their victims. And they don’t come much more “zeitgeist-y” than cryptocurrency. Headlines and social media posts are partly to blame, creating a feedback loop that only adds to the hysteria over virtual currencies.

There are few if any regulations governing the cryptocurrency market for investors, versus the traditional stock market.

Huge media interest makes it a regular hook for phishing and scams.

Soaring cryptocurrency prices attract consumers dreaming of getting rich quick.

Social media helps to amplify the buzz, real or fictional.

There’s also the lure of mining coins for money which phishers can use as a hook.

The most common cryptocurrency scams

If you have virtual money safely stored in a cryptocurrency exchange, it may be at risk from hackers. On numerous occasions, threat actors have successfully managed to extract funds from these businesses, sometimes making off with hundreds of millions of dollars. However, usually the breached companies will promise to recompense their blameless customers. Unfortunately, there are no such assurances for the victims of crypto fraud. Fall for a scam and you may be out of pocket for a lot of money.

It pays to understand what these scams look like. Here are some of the most common:

Ponzi schemes: This is a type of investment scam where victims are tricked into investing in a non-existent company or a “get-rich-quick scheme”, which in fact is doing nothing but lining the pocket of the fraudster. Cryptocurrency is ideal for this as fraudsters are always inventing new, unspecified and “cutting-edge” technology to attract investors and generate larger virtual profits. Falsifying the data is easy when the currency is virtual anyway.

This is a type of investment scam where victims are tricked into investing in a non-existent company or a “get-rich-quick scheme”, which in fact is doing nothing but lining the pocket of the fraudster. Cryptocurrency is ideal for this as fraudsters are always inventing new, unspecified and “cutting-edge” technology to attract investors and generate larger virtual profits. Falsifying the data is easy when the currency is virtual anyway. Pump and dump: Scammers encourage investors to buy shares in little-known cryptocurrency companies, based on false information. The share price subsequently rises and the fraudster sells their own shares, making a tidy profit and leaving the victim with worthless stocks or coins.

Scammers encourage investors to buy shares in little-known cryptocurrency companies, based on false information. The share price subsequently rises and the fraudster sells their own shares, making a tidy profit and leaving the victim with worthless stocks or coins. Fake celebrity endorsements: Scammers hijack celebrity social media accounts or create fake ones, and encourage followers to invest in fake schemes like the ones above. In one ploy, some US$2-million was lost to scammers who even name-dropped Elon Musk into a bitcoin address in order to make the ruse more trustworthy.

Scammers hijack celebrity social media accounts or create fake ones, and encourage followers to invest in fake schemes like the ones above. In one ploy, some US$2-million was lost to scammers who even name-dropped Elon Musk into a bitcoin address in order to make the ruse more trustworthy. Fake and copycat exchanges: Fraudsters send e-mails or post social media messages promising access to virtual cash stored in cryptocurrency exchanges. The only catch is the user must usually pay a small fee first. The exchange doesn’t exist and their money is lost forever. Copycat sites offer what appear to be legitimate wallet services. Users are encouraged to download wallets which then install malware on the user’s device. In these instances, iOS devices have been compromised where in the past the problem was limited to Android.

Fraudsters send e-mails or post social media messages promising access to virtual cash stored in cryptocurrency exchanges. The only catch is the user must usually pay a small fee first. The exchange doesn’t exist and their money is lost forever. Copycat sites offer what appear to be legitimate wallet services. Users are encouraged to download wallets which then install malware on the user’s device. In these instances, iOS devices have been compromised where in the past the problem was limited to Android. Impostor apps: Cybercriminals spoof legitimate cryptocurrency apps and upload them to app stores. If you install one it could steal your personal and financial details or implant malware on your device. Others may trick users into paying for non-existent services, or try to steal logins for your cryptocurrency wallet.

Cybercriminals spoof legitimate cryptocurrency apps and upload them to app stores. If you install one it could steal your personal and financial details or implant malware on your device. Others may trick users into paying for non-existent services, or try to steal logins for your cryptocurrency wallet. Phishing: Phishing is one of the most popular ways fraudsters operate. E-mails, texts and social media messages are spoofed to appear as if sent from a legitimate, trusted source with an urgent request for payment in cryptocurrency.

How you can avoid falling victim

The best weapon to fight fraud is a healthy dose of scepticism. With that in mind, try the following to avoid getting scammed:

Never provide your personal details to an entity that makes unsolicited contact with you, via e-mail, text or social media. It may even appear to be your friend, but in reality could be a hacker who has hijacked their e-mail or social account. Check with them separately via another contact method.

If something is too good to be true it usually is. Take any investment scheme with a heavy pinch of salt.

Switch on two-factor authentication for any cryptocurrency account you have.

Dismiss any investment “opportunity” that requires an upfront payment.

Never use unofficial app stores.

Download anti-malware software from a reputable provider to your PC and mobile devices.

The world may have gone cryptocurrency crazy. But you don’t need to join in. Keep a cool head and ride out the hype while making good returns.

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats.

From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET’s high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defences in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET’s R&D centres worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com/za or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.