CYBER1 Solutions: unpacking top cybersecurity challenges

As organisations in every sector deploy the latest IT solutions and technologies, a slew of new security risks is introduced into their environments. Concurrently, cybercrime is growing in frequency and sophistication, and adversaries are becoming more determined, well-funded and professional.

There’s no way around it – today’s volatile geopolitical landscape, escalating threats from rogue states, hybrid workforces and a lack of security skills have created a “perfect storm” for cybersecurity professionals in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (Emea).

Unfortunately, too many entities in Emea also lack an understanding of what they really need to defend themselves, and knowing this, bad actors are hard at work, designing and building solutions that can slip through the security nets. This is why looking ahead to the second half of 2023 and beyond, it is crucial to focus on evaluating the cyberattack surface in Emea and identify potential vectors of attack, as this will help determine effective measures to mitigate threats, enhance resiliency, and improve recovery capabilities.

With this in mind, Cyber1 Solutions is offering some insight into the top cybersecurity challenges that organisations in Emea are facing:

Changing roles and tools: CISOs face increasing complexity due to determined adversaries and targeted threats. They must understand technology and the business landscape to tackle these challenges effectively.

Data loss prevention: Data loss prevention remains a concern, but advanced AI-powered solutions offer hope for better policies and prevention of data breaches caused by malicious actors.

Data classification and tagging: Accurate identification and protection of sensitive data are crucial, yet many struggle with effective data discovery and classification processes.

An increasingly connected world: The rise of IoT devices creates a rapidly expanding attack surface, leading to heightened security and privacy risks. Businesses must build trust and embrace data privacy to meet customer demands.

Building resilience: As businesses become more interconnected, cyberattacks increase in frequency and impact. Organisations must seek new techniques to improve resilience and respond to emerging threats effectively.

Ransomware: Emea faces persistent ransomware threats, with attackers adopting alarming tactics like data exfiltration and double-extortion techniques.

Geopolitical challenges: Unstable geopolitical landscapes contribute to nation-state actors and hacktivism, posing significant threats and overwhelming targeted entities.

Supply-chain attacks: Emea businesses grapple with complex supply-chain risks as malicious actors target weak links to access valuable assets.

Cybersecurity skills shortage: Finding and retaining skilled professionals becomes increasingly challenging, intensifying competition among organisations.

Cloud and OT: Cloud security remains a concern as more data migrates, driving the adoption of "secure-by-design" processes. Attacks on operational technology environments persist due to inherent security challenges.

The subversion of truth: Disinformation and deepfakes threaten society, demanding collaboration between public and private sectors to combat them.

Responsible use of technology: While AI and machine learning offer benefits, their misuse poses significant challenges that require vigilance and proactive measures.

Understanding and addressing these top cybersecurity challenges are vital for Emea organisations to safeguard their assets and operations in an increasingly digital world.

About CYBER1 Solutions

CYBER1 Solutions is a cybersecurity specialist operating in Southern Africa, East and West Africa, Dubai, and elsewhere in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Our solutions deliver information security; IT risk management; fraud detection; governance and compliance; and a full range of managed services. We also provide bespoke security services across the spectrum, with a portfolio that ranges from the formulation of our customers’ security strategies to the daily operation of endpoint security solutions. To do this, we partner with world-leading security vendors to deliver cutting-edge technologies augmented by our wide range of professional services.

Our services allow organisations in every sector to prevent attacks by providing the visibility into vulnerabilities they need to rapidly detect compromises, respond to breaches and stop attacks before they become an issue. For more, visit c1-s.com/middle-east-europe.