CYBER1 Solutions achieves B-BBEE level-1 status

CYBER1 Solutions is pleased to announce it has reached a major milestone by achieving level-1 broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) status, affirming the company’s ongoing commitment to transformation and equality.

CYBER1 Solutions MD Jayson O’Reilly says this highlights the company’s long-term investment in South Africa and its growing economy.

“Having been in business for 26 years, we view earning B-BBEE level-1 status as a testament to our commitment to transformation; and to being a responsible corporate citizen in South Africa. It demonstrates a commitment to the principles of equality and inclusivity and shows that an organisation is actively working to eradicate racial disparities by providing opportunities and support to historically marginalised communities. This is a powerful step towards achieving a more equitable society.”

According to O’Reilly, along with the support of the executive team, CYBER1 Solutions made the decision to improve from level 2 and forge ahead and take B-BBEE 100% on board to comply with its requirements to the greatest possible extent.

The system measured under the amended Code of Good Practice and consists of five elements: ownership, management control, skills development, enterprise and supplier development and socio-economic development.

He says B-BBEE level-1 companies are making a tangible difference in the lives of South Africans. By actively engaging in initiatives such as skills development, job creation and enterprise development, these organisations help individuals and communities build wealth, gain access to economic opportunities and secure a brighter future.

National goals

Achieving B-BBEE level-1 status also helps companies align with national goals, O’Reilly said. “Our government as well as various organisations are committed to achieving meaningful transformation, and B-BBEE level-1 businesses help them to reach these goals. By working toward level-1 status, organisations contribute to the broader vision of a prosperous, inclusive and equitable South Africa.”

By addressing the root causes of inequality, he said B-BBEE level-1 companies work towards creating a sustainable, balanced and prosperous society. “A thriving, empowered population is more likely to be invested in the country’s long-term success, ensuring a stable and thriving business environment. It also acknowledges historical injustices and demonstrated dedication towards building a fairer and more prosperous future for all South Africans.”

Newly appointed director, Ethel Nyembe, said: “Empowerment for CYBER1 Solutions is more than an employment equity compliance requirement, it’s the heartbeat of the organisation mirroring South Africa’s diverse and inclusive environment.

“At CYBER1 Solutions we have been hard at work behind the scenes ensuring our strategy is sound and our program is sustainable. Our customers can feel confident when working with us, as they are not only investing in our collective future but in the growth of our country.

“We are excited by this milestone and will continue to ensure we deliver at scale; and that our impact is felt across the country with cybersecurity at the heart of what we do.”

