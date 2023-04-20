CYBER1 Solutions expands into Europe

CYBER1 Solutions, a cybersecurity services company with 26 years of industry expertise, has announced the expansion of its European presence and the appointment of Hilbert Long as GM for the region, in line with Emea (Europe, Middle East and Africa) expansion plans.

The company’s European office will be based in London with staff across Emea. The business aims to grow its footprint in the region by expanding its set of cybersecurity services to current and future customers.

“Our strategy is to grow the entity to become a self-sustaining, full-fledged business within the European market,” says Long. “We aim to replicate the strong businesses we have built in South Africa, as well as East and West Africa, using our expertise and knowledge to build another CYBER1 Solutions in the region.”

The potential to build upon the company’s 26 years of success is enormous

Currently, CYBER1 Solutions has a staff count of 135 employees around the world, and 525 customers and specialist resources.”

He says CYBER1 Solutions Europe’s focus will include managed security services, 24/7 detection and response that will be run from the Security Operations Centre, penetration testing, and awareness training. The services provided by the successful businesses we have built in Kenya and South Africa will expand into Emea.”

“This is a really exciting time to be joining CYBER1 Solutions in Europe,” adds Long. “The potential to build upon the company’s 26 years of success is enormous. I am looking forward to working with our existing and potential customers, to help guide them through the wide range of cybersecurity and business challenges they face, and ensure their businesses and ecosystems are secured from today’s advanced threats.”

Employment opportunities

Long has more than 23 years of experience in cybersecurity span distribution, reseller and vendor experience across South Africa, the US, the EU, Asia and Australia. He has worked for some of the industry’s biggest names, including McAfee, Dimension Data and Intel Security.

His aim is to increase employment opportunities in the regions in which CYBER1 Solutions operates and ensure the company becomes the cybersecurity services and solutions provider of choice. “The continuity of our client relationships in the region, as well as the onboarding of new clients, is key to expanding our presence and to building an even stronger business with exceptional organisational revenue growth.”

In addition, he says the aim is to help clients get the most out of their cybersecurity investments by using skilled experts from CYBER1 Solutions’ team to support their existing efforts. “Providing innovative and cost-effective services and solutions requires experienced staff, and CYBER1 Solutions employs a significant number of security-certified technical consultants, providing superior knowledge and comprehensive expertise.”

“Our expansion within Emea and my appointment as GM for the region will increase our footprint and assist our customers with hands-on implementation of the cybersecurity solutions they need to protect their businesses,” says Long. “Europe is of key strategic importance to us and extending our presence in the region is crucial to meeting our customer demands as well as fuelling future growth.”

CYBER1 Solutions has highly skilled and experienced technical teams located in its regional offices in Europe, Southern Africa, East and West Africa, and Dubai. For more, visit c1-s.com/middle-east-europe.