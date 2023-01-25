Cybersecurity: It’s how you react that matters

Modernising cyber defences will be among the eight top priorities for CIOs in 2023, according to a recent report in the publication CIO.

Modernisation requires the adaptation of existing people, processes and technology to address current and predicted needs of the future. In the context of cybersecurity, keeping one step ahead of threat actors would have been sufficient in the past. But given the pace at which these threat actors are evolving, coupled with the evolving IT landscape, keeping more than one step ahead is becoming the norm.

There are many ways in which modernisation manifests itself in organisations:

A focus on enhancing processes through automation;

Ensuring constant compliance to global best practices; and

Identifying the critical aspects of the platforms, applications, networks and data where any form of compromise needs to be mitigated.

There are many approaches you can take to start the journey of modernisation of your cybersecurity estate.

A common denominator, however, is having insight into critical events and indicators of compromise (IOCs). It is difficult to establish a baseline and a strategy to modernise in the absence of insight. Pulling different information together becomes costly and challenging when it originates from different cybersecurity controls and vendors, and across different operational silos within an organisation.

The API economy provides a foundation upon which visibility across the ICT estate can be achieved. Here at Port443, we focus on bringing this critical insight into the underlying controls via an intuitive interface, with the ability to easily navigate between different technologies to achieve the much-needed insight for effective modernisation of the cybersecurity estate.

