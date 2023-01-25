Africa Data Centres to build 20MW Cape Town facility

Africa Data Centres has announced plans to build a 20MW data centre in Cape Town, the Cassava Technologies-owned company said on Wednesday.

The new facility will have up to 20MW of IT load and will open its doors in the middle of next year. The data centre is the company’s second in Cape Town. Construction is already under way.

Africa Data Centres CEO Tesh Durvasula said there is significant growth in the data centre market in the region.

This second data centre facility in Cape Town increases the number of our data centres in South Africa to four

The new facility have 12 000sq m of white space (the space available for customers to lease).

“This second data centre facility in Cape Town increases the number of our data centres in South Africa to four and is part of our investment programme to deliver an additional 10 data centres in Africa,” the company said.

“The second Cape Town facility is being built to Africa Data Centres’ new standard modular design, which will be deployed across Africa in multiple markets and already in Johannesburg at the company’s flagship Midrand facility.

The new data centre in Cape Town is positioned to provide “geographic redundancy from the company’s other facility, which lies in the south of the city, offering customers the option of deploying in two locations”. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media