Dark weekend lies ahead thanks to you know who

Eskom will continue to cut the power, at stage 2, during the evening peaks this weekend after doing the same all of this week at stages varying between 2 and 4.

The decision to implementing load shedding between 5pm and 10pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday comes as the first powerful cold front of the winter season sweeps across South Africa, which is likely to push up demand for electricity.

“Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary,” the state-owned electricity utility said in a statement.

Some 15.5GW of capacity is unavailable due to plant breakdowns. About 3.4GW is out on planned maintenance. — (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media