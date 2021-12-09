DeFi, the metaverse, NFTs – what it all means for you

The metaverse. NFTs. Decentralised finance. Most of us have heard of these terms, but what do they mean – and how does one profit from them?

In this third episode of a series of podcasts with Revix, we delve into these topics in detail.

Sean Sanders, CEO and founder of Revix, provides an update on the latest developments in the world of crypto – from why El Salvador has made bitcoin legal tender and why other countries may follow suit.

The conversation turns to decentralised finance, or DeFi, and why it’s important – it promises to cut out the intermediaries in the financial industry, meaning big disruption to the banks.

Sanders also unpacks why he believes crypto should form a part of every investor’s portfolio.

“Once the jargon has become normal conversation, you’ll know it’s mainstream. My advice is to dig in now, educate yourself and get over the fear of the new.”

