Why the Honor 50 is the best phone for vlogging

Vlogging is an excellent way for anyone to enhance their presence on social media, whether they are doing it to promote themselves, or their business.

A well-made video that keeps your audience engaged and interested is an excellent way to grab viewers’ attention. However, many believe that expensive camera equipment is needed to make a high-quality video.

This simply isn’t the case.

While some vloggers might opt to go that route, and spend a fortune on a fancy camera, the impressive cameras that come standard on today’s smartphones are just as good, and are able to produce high-quality videos using only your handheld device.

Not all smartphones are created equal, so choosing the right one for your vlogging needs is critical

In addition, smartphones are always with us, ready to be used at a moment’s notice. We use them to communicate, for social media, and for many other business and personal needs. Their powerful cameras and recording capabilities enable us to capture brilliant picture and video that was unheard of 10 years ago.

Some might say smartphones have completely eclipsed physical cameras as the preferred tool for photography, and video. However, it’s important to remember that not all smartphones are created equal, so choosing the right one for your vlogging needs is critical.

While the plethora of excellent vlogs freely found on every social media platform inspire many to try their hand at this type of content creation, it isn’t as easy as one might think — and there are several common hurdles that social media users who are new to vlogging face.

Shooting compelling footage is only the first step, and too many find themselves spending most of their time trying to troubleshoot issues instead of coming up with fresh and exciting ideas for their next vlog.

Designed for vlogging

Luckily for today’s vloggers, the new Honor 50 was designed with vlogging in mind, and solves the most common problems vloggers experience, offering a seamless and simple experience that removes all the headaches from making these videos on a smartphone.

For example, one of the first issues many vloggers face is shifting the angle of the camera, or changing the scenario of the video shoot. They might, for example, want to begin by filming a sweeping, panoramic landscape, and then focus in on a particular object or item, which would require them to use more than one camera, in different locations, to capture it in a smooth and professional way.

The Honor 50 solves this issue, as users have the ability to simply swipe and choose one of six multi-video scenarios while video stabilisation is preserved. By using a combination of its one front and two rear cameras, the Honor 50 offers greater flexibility for users shooting every possible scenario.

Users can choose from front and rear camera recording; dual-view recording (front/rear); dual-view recording (rear/rear); picture in picture; fast-motion recording and slow-motion recording; and single-to-dual-view recording.

Another common issue faced by vloggers is noise. They might have found an amazing location, featuring many people enjoying the outdoors. And while this looks great on video, their voice cannot be clearly heard above the background noise. The Honor 50 solves this challenge with its Earbuds 2 Lite, ensuring that noise is no longer a hassle and they can hear every word they say on camera, even over long distances.

To use this feature and remove the issue of background noise for good, users can use the microphone on the Earbuds 2 Lite, and enjoy freedom of movement without annoying cables becoming a nuisance.

The next challenge that vloggers often face is scripting and post-editing their content, which is key to making an excellent video. Too often, vloggers capture a vast amount of excellent footage, but have trouble trimming it to the appropriate length to capture viewers’ interest.

This can mean having to go through hours of video, and then editing disjointed bits together to try make a good clip. This is not only an arduous and complicated task, too often it simply doesn’t work as vloggers lack the understanding of how different types of videos need different types of editing. Fortunately, the Honor 50’s six multi-video modes make this entire process much simple when storyboarding a video shoot.

Users who are not pleased with their initial shots can click the ‘Edit’ button to pause, stop or reshoot the scene

To make use of this feature, users need to switch multi-video recording on before capturing any footage. To use this amazing feature, begin filming and, to switch between modes, simply tap on the icon on top and select the desired mode. The Honor 50 lets users switch between the different multi-video modes with a quick swipe, and also features a “Beauty” function for users filming with the front camera.

Moreover, the device boasts a “Story” feature that allows users to shoot their videos using nine story templates — to cover every scenario, from workouts and travel videos to makeup and hair tutorials.

Users who are not pleased with their initial shots can click the “Edit” button to pause, stop or reshoot the scene, editing in real time to enable almost instant posting to social media.

Rapid charging

The final challenge solved by the Honor 50 is the question of the length of time it usually takes to charge up a device. After all, creating content that is both professional and interesting is an extremely time-consuming process. Taking video from a range of angles at many different locations throughout the day is a major drain on battery, and loss of power is a significant stumbling block for video content creators. However, with the Honor 50, low battery isn’t an issue as it features a 4 300mAh battery that offers long-lasting power. At the same time, the 66W Honor Super Charge facilitates rapid recharging when the battery does eventually go flat.

The battery’s single-cell, dual-circuit design makes this possible, and enables users to conduct power hungry video shoots all day without interruption. If the power level drops a little too low, users can simply plug in the charger for 20 minutes and get a whopping 70% battery in that short space of time.

Ultimately, vlogging is only getting more popular with the advent of platforms like TikTok. And while many people have been put off due to the issues we talked about above, they need be put off no longer. The Honor 50 is jampacked with features to make vlogging a breeze, solving all technical issues and enabling today’s vloggers to focus on what they do best — being creative and fun.

