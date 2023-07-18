Pay for Adobe software, your way, with FlexiCurve

According to the Banking Association of South Africa, small and medium enterprises comprise 91% of formalised businesses, employing 60% of the labour force and contributing roughly 34% of South Africa’s GDP. However, despite their significant contribution to the economy, many SMEs often fall victim to poor macroeconomic conditions.

SMEs and entrepreneurs face many challenges: financial constraints due to rising inflation rates, competition posed by large corporations, unskilled labourers and a lack of digitalisation are just a few difficulties.

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs May Report 2023 highlights that the pandemic fast-tracked the fourth Industrial Revolution, noting that the skills required to survive this digital age are digital adeptness, soft skills, entrepreneurial skills and technical skills.

It is now possible for small businesses to transform cost efficiently into digitally native operations

Small business owners and entrepreneurs that have managed to make this transition have greatly benefited from digital innovation, which has created new industries and markets, and presented new employment opportunities for knowledge workers. In addition, digital tools and cloud computing have revolutionised business operational capabilities, allowing small organisations to engage larger target markets.

Along with the revolution in engagement and connectivity, technology has taken huge strides in workflow automation and information flow. As a result, it is now possible for small businesses to transform cost efficiently into digitally native operations.

Innovation, however, comes at a price, and many of the data and security applications required to enable digitisation are costly and require up-front cash investment. As a result, this model is difficult for local SMEs to achieve, especially in challenging economic times.

Unique software solutions

As digital innovators, Learning Curve prides itself on bridging the digital gap and introducing unique software solutions. The newest licensing model, called FlexiCurve, promises to offer world-class Adobe solutions at a tailorable rate. FlexiCurve makes it easier for cash-strapped businesses and freelancers to digitise their document and data workflows and empower their internal creative teams with Document Cloud and Adobe Creative Cloud applications such as Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign and After Effects, enabling you to pay as you grow.

In addition, FlexiCurve intends to lessen digital business barriers, many resulting from the socioeconomic stressors exacerbated by the global events of the previous two years.

The long-lasting effects of the global pandemic proceeded in drastic paradigm shifts on both professional and personal fronts. The gruelling year that was 2020 catapulted a new digital age, empowering many skilled labourers to take ownership of their careers, for better or worse.

As thought leaders, we believe in these entrepreneurs’ creativity, passion and commitment. With access to the latest document and creative applications with affordable licensing models, we can empower and grow the SME sector and contribute to the economic well-being of many South Africans.

Cost-efficient digital solutions are now more than ever paramount to survive and thrive within the ever-changing business landscape. As customer custodians, Learning Curve is committed to tailoring software solutions empowering you to pay for Adobe your way. FlexiCurve also allows customers to cancel at any time during the agreement, with no penalties. It’s an easier way to buy Adobe software. Interested?

