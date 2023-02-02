Digital Resilience Insight is now a member of DSG

Today, Steven Ambrose and his team of Splunk Elite partners and leading data security solution providers announced they are becoming a member of Digital Solutions Group (DSG).

The new company will be called Digital Resilience Insight. It will bring together the expertise and resources of both companies, enabling them to offer their customers an even more comprehensive range of innovative and practical solutions.

“The partnership with DSG is a strategic fit that will benefit both parties,” says Steven Ambrose, the CEO of Digital Resilience Insight. “By working with DSG, we will be able to grow and strengthen our offerings to ensure outstanding services to existing and future clients within the Digital Resilience business, as Digital Resilience Insight.”

Ambrose and his team have a longstanding reputation for providing leading data-based security solutions to businesses and organisations of all sizes.

Digital Resilience Insight offers solutions for data management from Cribl and the SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) solution from Splunk, and provides an expert and knowledgeable team. “We are a trusted partner to many companies in securing their sensitive information and offering insights and services that make business better and more profitable,” says Ambrose.

The Digital Solutions Group and Digital Resilience are known for their service excellence and provide comprehensive solutions to a variety of industries. The combination of the two businesses therefore creates an even greater pool of expertise in a market that sees 3.5 million unfilled jobs and scarce resources. The company is poised to continue its growth and expansion.

“We are thrilled to announce this cooperation and to bring together the expertise and resources of two great companies,” says Yaron Assabi, CEO of DSG. “By collaborating together, we can offer our customers more solutions and platforms to drive their growth and profitability. We will also be able to offer effective and innovative solutions in the cybersecurity arena to secure their sensitive information. It is a great fit for us as Splunk is all about ‘turning data into doing’, which complements our passion for #DoingSomethingGreat.”

About Digital Resilience Insight

Digital Resilience Insight is a leading provider of data security solutions for businesses and organisations of all sizes. With its cutting-edge technology and knowledgeable team, the company is committed to helping its customers protect their sensitive information.

About DSG

DSG is a large and diversified technology group of companies offering solutions for various industries. With its vast resources and expertise, the company is poised for continued growth and expansion in the tech industry.