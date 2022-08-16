Digital transformation – don’t get caught unprepared

When it comes to technology, change isn’t the only constant. The rate of change is also constantly increasing.

Many can remember a time before you could use voice commands to wake up your smartphone and order takeaways or ask virtual assistants with interactive voice recognition to answer pretty much any question on our minds. Some of us even remember — though we may not admit it! — a time before PCs and the Web. It’s easy for us to get caught out by the pace of technological evolution.

These days, most of us have not only accepted this new technology as normal, but we’d struggle without it — and we can’t wait to see what’s next. With billionaires building their own spaceships, who knows when we’ll be buying real estate on Mars? How do large companies adapt as we seemingly enter the final technology frontier?

Pass the painkiller – the CIO’s got a headache

Enterprise technology is a different story, and CIOs face some serious challenges. Digital transformation means profound, risky and expensive change. But it’s also non-negotiable — required to keep the business competitive as it adapts to internal and external market pressures.

International Data Corp (IDC) research says that global digital transformation spending growth will continue at 15.5% (compound annual growth rate) and hit US$6.8-trillion by 2023. That’s a fortune spent on digital change in a very short time.

The risk inherent in digital change presents CIOs with a conundrum: managing the business’s ongoing needs while not neglecting investment in customer experience innovation. And since change is inevitable, you can’t put customer needs on hold while implementing the technology needed to serve them tomorrow.

Micro Focus: easing CIO headaches

Micro Focus’s suite of products includes enterprise software, support and professional services that ease the headaches that keep CIOs up at night. We provide solutions that reflect corporate success strategies on an ongoing basis. The tactics we use to achieve this important goal include:

Accelerating application delivery : Our flexible DevOps practices are underpinned by value stream management capabilities to ensure delivery continues at speed while daily operations remain unaffected. We simultaneously release digital value from blueprint to rollout while scale application delivery excellence is enabled by AI and machine learning.

: Our flexible DevOps practices are underpinned by value stream management capabilities to ensure delivery continues at speed while daily operations remain unaffected. We simultaneously release digital value from blueprint to rollout while scale application delivery excellence is enabled by AI and machine learning. Modernise core applications: By using your IT investments as a foundation, we help you deliver sustained value delivery while you adapt to constant market changes. Micro Focus weaves transformation into the fabric of your entire enterprise, from mainframe to distributed computing to cloud technology.

By using your IT investments as a foundation, we help you deliver sustained value delivery while you adapt to constant market changes. Micro Focus weaves transformation into the fabric of your entire enterprise, from mainframe to distributed computing to cloud technology. Simplify IT transformation: Our digital factory approach helps you manage and reduce the complexity of using hybrid traditional/cloud services. A unified IT operations platform makes it far simpler to integrate or retire ageing disparate legacy systems and release resources to speed up transformation.

Our digital factory approach helps you manage and reduce the complexity of using hybrid traditional/cloud services. A unified IT operations platform makes it far simpler to integrate or retire ageing disparate legacy systems and release resources to speed up transformation. Strengthen cyber resilience: Defend your business-critical resources by detecting illegitimate actors, repelling sophisticated threats and improving post-attack recovery to minimise business disruption. Leverage security analytics for hybrid environments to transform your organisation safely at speed.

Defend your business-critical resources by detecting illegitimate actors, repelling sophisticated threats and improving post-attack recovery to minimise business disruption. Leverage security analytics for hybrid environments to transform your organisation safely at speed. Analyse data quickly and efficiently: Enable integrated analytics for advanced decision support without the need to co-locate your data. Support organisational growth by ensuring appropriately scaled data storage and compute capabilities to provide accurate, actionable predictions.

Micro Focus has more than 45 years of experience providing enterprise software. The global lessons we’ve learnt serving tens of thousands of customers makes us the trusted partner you need. Don’t face the conundrum alone — Micro Focus can help you strike the right balance between current and future priorities to set you up for success as a CIO, and as a company.

About Micro Focus

Micro Focus is one of the world’s largest enterprise software providers. We deliver mission-critical technology and supporting services that help thousands of customers worldwide manage core IT elements of their business so they can run and transform — at the same time. Find out more at www.microfocus.com.