Digitizing Africa 2023 features over 50 local and international speakers

Africa stands at the precipice of a technological revolution that holds the power to reshape the way in which its citizens engage in both their business and personal lives.

This revolution is poised to redefine the very nature of interconnectivity among Africa’s businesses and their global counterparts. Nonetheless, the continent’s journey is in its infancy, as it navigates the intricacies of technologies such as analytics, AI, blockchain and cloud that are driving the fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

To help unpack Africa’s digital landscape, Confer Global, in conjunction with media partners TechCentral and Publishared, is holding Digitizing Africa 2023 on 29 and 30 August at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

The event is themed, “Entering the new era of emerging technologies and digital transformation”, and will explore Africa’s digital landscape as the continent enters the 4IR.

More than 50 international and regional thought leaders, speakers and panelists will share their knowledge and expertise on a wide range of topics. An opening keynote address on “Africa’s Digital Renaissance: A New Era of Innovation and Growth”, will be presented by Mmboneni Muofhe, deputy director-general of the department of science & innovation in South Africa.

Another highlight on the agenda will be group head of information security at a national state-owned entity, Sithembile Songo, who will present, “Digital transformation in the power and utility Sector: building a sustainable future”. During this discussion, she will discuss leveraging digital technologies to optimise energy production, transmission and distribution, utilising data analytics and AI to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon footprint and harnessing the power of the internet of things (IoT) to enable smart energy consumption.

Experts will delve into innovations in fintech and how they are transforming the financial landscape in Africa

There will also be a highlight roundtable on the role of fintech in driving financial inclusion and economic empowerment in Africa, including Pragashani Reddy, executive head — technology and digital enablement, Standard Bank Group; chief data and analytics officer at Sasfin Bank, Esther Munyi; head of strategy for the Absa Group Nomzamo Xolani Maziya; and Kumbi Gundani, head of telecommunications, media and technology, Standard Bank Group.

During the event, these experts will delve into innovations in fintech and how they are transforming the financial landscape in Africa. They will also discuss promoting financial inclusion by providing access to financial services for underserved communities, and opportunities and challenges that come with the growth of fintech in Africa.

Day two’s highlights include an opening keynote address on “The Power of Digitisation: Driving Economic Growth and Prosperity in Africa”, delivered by Black Umbrellas South Africa chief executive officer Mark Frankel, and Liberty South Africa chief economist Tendani Mantshimuli.

Not to be missed

Another not-to-be-missed session by Massmart head of data maturity, Khomotjo Kutumela, will unpack “Transforming smart decision making with data-driven analytics and AI”. She will discuss utilising data analytics and AI to improve operational efficiency and decision-making processes, as well as leveraging machine learning algorithms to gain valuable insights and optimise business strategies.

Day two will also see a CXO roundtable on how African companies are leveraging digital innovation to increase productivity and efficiency. This will be facilitated by Multichoice Group South Africa executive head of digital, Daniel Courtenay; Trace Media South Africa chief digital officer Clayton Maharaj and Barloworld South Africa group chief information officer, Tshifhiwa Ramuthaga.

We are offering 25% discount to all the TechCentral readers on delegates passes and 15% discount on expo booth spaces. Use these promo codes when booking online:

Delegates/attendees: DATECHCENTRAL25

Expo booth space: DATECHCENTRAL15

These are just the tip of the iceberg. Many more interesting sessions, panels and networking opportunities are scheduled, so don’t miss out: register today!