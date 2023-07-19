Digitizing Africa 2023: experience the digital future of Africa

Africa is on the brink of a technological revolution that will fundamentally alter the way its citizens conduct their business and personal lives, as well as how they connect with each other and the rest of the world.

However, the continent is only beginning to grasp the scale, scope and complexity of the transformation that is taking place as it enters into a new era of emerging technologies amid the fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

Confer Global is pleased to announce Digitizing Africa 2023, happening on 29-30 August at the Sandton Convention Centre. Held in conjunction with media partners TechCentral and Publishared, the event is themed, “Entering the new era of emerging technologies and digital transformation”, and will explore Africa’s digital landscape as the continent enters the 4IR.

With South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana and other nations leading the charge, the event will provide an ideal platform for delegates to witness the alignment of digital visions and policies aimed at catapulting Africa into the forefront of the digital industrial revolution.

This premier event will feature more than 50 international and regional thought leaders, speakers and panellists — the people who make things happen in emerging technologies and digital transformation not only in South Africa, but the continent as a whole.

Several top speakers have already been secured for this flagship event, including Faith Burn, CIO at Eskom, Nyimpini Mabunda, CEO at GE Southern Africa, Kiru Pillay, chief director from the ministry of communications & digital technologies, and Alistair Mokoena, country director at Google South Africa.

Topics under discussion will include “Africa’s digital renaissance: a new era of innovation and growth”, the potential impact of 5G on industries and sectors in Africa, transforming smart decision-making with data-driven analytics and AI, and securing the cloud.

Discounts

Moreover, top keynote addresses, roundtable discussions, technology-based business networking, innovative start-up showcases and real-time demonstrations from leading technology companies will see industry leaders, experts and peers engaging in thought-provoking discussions.

Finally, Digitizing Africa will be packed full of practical advice that can be taken back and used in Africa’s organisations from day one, as well as product and solution demonstrations featuring some of the hottest tools and technologies to help African entities on their digital transformation journeys.

Digitizing Africa is offering a 25% discount to all TechCentral readers on delegates passes and a 15% discount on expo booth spaces. Use these promo codes when booking online:

Delegates/attendees: DATECHCENTRAL25

Expo booth space: DATECHCENTRAL15

For more information and to register, click here.