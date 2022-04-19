Disney+ launch in South Africa: more details emerge

Walt Disney Co has provided more details about the launch in South Africa next month of Disney+, the company’s fast-expanding streaming service.

Disney+ will be available in resolutions of up to 4K, the company has confirmed for the first time, with subscribers able to stream to four devices simultaneously – useful for large households with multiple screens.

Last month, Disney revealed that Disney+ would be launched in South Africa – and many other countries around the world – on 18 May. Pricing is R119/month or R1 190/year, though Disney on Tuesday said it would offer a big discount to annual subscribers at launch.

Viewers who express their interest on the Disney+ website before launch day will receive an “exclusive offer link”, providing a year’s access at R950, it said.

The launch of Disney+ in South Africa adds to the growing raft of streaming video entertainment services available to South Africans with large-cap and uncapped broadband connections.

Other international platforms already available to local viewers include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and BritBox. Local competitors include Showmax, eVOD and TelkomOne. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media