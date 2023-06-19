Don’t let outdated software endanger your business

Our world has changed for good, and to keep up with today’s distributed workforces, companies need simple, secure solutions that can help them transform their business and get things done from anywhere.

Reimagine the way they work and realise the benefits of Windows 11 and Microsoft 365 on modern devices. Regardless of whether your business is adapting to remote work, exploring different business models, adopting a hybrid approach or trying new ways to serve its customers, Windows 11 and Microsoft 365 can help it reach its goals.

Collaboration is key

During the pandemic, the spotlight shone on collaboration, as entities across the board scrambled to bring workforces online and enable them to communicate effectively and get work done in a completely remote environment.

Research from analysts Gartner revealed that after the first 18 months of the crisis, 80% of workers were using digital collaboration tools, up from 40% at the beginning of 2020.

Microsoft 365 is so much more than a collaboration tool that is packed with all the robust Office desktop features and apps that users have come to expect, such as Word, PowerPoint and Excel. It has become a cutting-edge productivity cloud designed to empower people and businesses in achieving what truly matters in both their professional and personal lives.

With a comprehensive suite of top-tier Office applications, cloud-based advantages, device management and advanced security features, it serves as a reliable tool to enhance productivity and keep sensitive data out of the wrong hands.

Microsoft Teams, which has been a massive supporter of remote work, has enabled intelligent communication, video conferencing, seamless file sharing and more. Microsoft Teams features an instant messaging function where comments can be added and files uploaded concurrently, which is invaluable when it comes to cross-department collaboration or when co-authoring documents.

All Microsoft Teams features ensure that users can be in constant and immediate contact with their colleagues, irrespective of where they are situated. It grew so popular, that according to Demand Sage, as of this year Microsoft Teams has 280 million daily active users, all dependent on the software for hybrid work. Moreover, a staggering 300 conversations are happening on Microsoft Teams every minute, and there are 6.22 billion chats recorded in a year.

Hybrid work is here to stay

To thrive in this new normal, businesses need reliable and secure collaboration solutions they can use to access work apps remotely or on-site, while protecting their devices and data from proliferating cyberthreats — and all while keeping IT complexity to a minimum.

Reimagine the way you work is an encouragement to small and medium businesses to move to modern Windows 11 Pro devices with Microsoft 365 for a single solution for the modern, hybrid workspace. Built with the latest security and productivity features, they combine to address security concerns, improve the productivity of every employee no matter where they work, and empower the success of business. This focus on hardware plus software represents an added opportunity for partners to grow their revenue streams.

Robust security

Another essential feature is top-of-the-line security. Today’s threat landscape is marked by highly advanced threat actors whose tools grow ever more complex. Unfortunately, yesterday’s tools are simply not equipped to prevent them.

Office 365 is a secure environment with robust security measures in place, such as two-factor authentication, which ensures that no unauthorised users can access private business information should a user’s device fall into the wrong hands.

The software also comes with threat detection and anti-malware which help to stop security threats before they become a problem. This is particularly key for businesses that deal with a lot of confidential data, such as financial services or healthcare.

Moreover, no company can afford to fall foul of regulators, so remaining compliant with data protection regulations has jumped to the top of every CIO’s priority list.

No unexpected costs

When times are tough, and businesses need to do more with less, a nasty surprise in the form of an unexpected bill can be a major setback.

Office 365 is paid for on a per user, per month basis, like a subscription, and companies can scale up if they need to. The cost of a business’s licences depends on the level of functionality it chooses. The varying levels are made up of different applications and products, which sets the cost of each licence.

Paying per user, per month ensures businesses know what they are spending each month and helps them to budget for their IT needs in advance. Upgrades are included in the cost of the licences, so there are no extra or unexpected costs.

For any organisation, the range of features that Office 365 offers is unmatched and is helping companies in every sector reimagine the way they work. Its monthly subscription model makes it easier for businesses to buy a plan that matches their size, needs and number of users, so they can operate with ease in today’s hybrid world.

