EnchaCloud bags Scale Computing partner collaboration award

Scale Computing has announced its platform award winners for 2023. The inaugural Scale Computing Platform Summit was held at the Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas in the US.

EnchaCloud won the Scale Computing Partner Collaboration Award. The award recognises a partner who has leveraged the scale computing ecosystem to provide the most complete solution built on the Scale Computing platform.

EnchaCloud provides a fully hosted infrastructure built on the Scale Hyperconverged Platform, allowing customers to securely and efficiently run their business-critical workloads at an affordable cost. EnchaCloud aims to be truly at the edge, delivering services to marginalised communities in South Africa and the rest of the African continent, in a secure and efficient network.

Reflecting on the importance of the award, executive director Gladwin Marumo said: “It is a major recognition for our company that we have built a cloud management platform, NavEngine, that companies as far afield as Canada and Kenya now wish to deploy in their multi-cloud environments.”

Chief technology officer and director Andy Brauer is pleased that the many years of research and development have yielded a world-class product. “NavEngine utilises the best of artificial intelligence to offer clients a predictive, easy-to-use platform that is both pliable and secure.”

Sedise Moseneke, CEO of Encha Group, said this about the award: “This award to our nascent company, EnchaCloud, shows that with focus and key collaborations, dedicated technology solutions developed for Africa are often exported to the rest of the world. We are pleased with the current interest in NavEngine, particularly from North America.”

“EnchaCloud has been a model user of our solutions, and they have added a layer of management that makes it easy to get maximum value of Scale Computing. I can see a bright future for this industrious company,” said Jaco Delport, executive manager, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Scale Computing.

About EnchaCloud

EnchaCloud is proudly South African and ferociously African. We provide innovative cloud solutions that are customised to meet our customers’ specific needs. Our aim is to be truly at the edge, delivering services to marginalised communities in South Africa and the rest of the African continent in a secure, redundant mesh network.