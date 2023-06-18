South Africa extends ban on scrap metal exports

South Africa has extended a ban on scrap metal exports by six months as the government tries to combat theft and vandalism of public infrastructure.

Trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel also ordered the International Trade and Administration Commission of South Africa to not accept or process any applications for export permits for ferrous and non-ferrous waste and scrap metal, according to a notice published in the Government Gazette on Thursday.

The theft and export of copper cables has had a severe impact on the economy and been a major contributor to power cuts and disruptions on rail lines. The ban was first proposed in August to combat illicit trade in these materials and was approved by cabinet in November.

The Democratic Alliance and other groups criticised the move at the time, saying that trade policy was an inappropriate tool to deal with the pillaging of public property. South Africa also risks falling foul of World Trade Organisation guidelines because the ban aims to prevent theft, rather than address critical metal shortages. — (c) 2023 Bloomberg LP