DStv adds Disney+ to Streama box

MultiChoice Group has released a firmware update for its DStv Streama box that adds Disney+ content to the platform.

The broadcaster launched the Streama in October, allowing subscribers to watch content on their TVs without a satellite dish, provided they have a fast Internet connection.

The Streama already offered access to DStv, Showmax, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

Disney+ was launched in South Africa in May.

As part of a strategy to entice consumers to stay on its platform, MultiChoice has been working closely with rival streaming services, providing them with access to its customer base through its hardware platforms.

MultiChoice reached an agreement with Walt Disney Co Africa earlier this year to distribute Disney+ on DStv set-top boxes, including the Explora.

DStv has long carried Disney channels on its satellite content bouquets and, due to existing contracts, continued to do so beyond May’s launch of Disney+. Disney+ costs R119/month or R1 190/year in South Africa. — (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media