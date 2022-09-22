DStv Glass: MultiChoice to launch its own smart TV

MultiChoice Group on Thursday announced plans to launch its own smart TV. Called DStv Glass and launched in partnership with the UK’s Sky, the 4K flat-screen TV will be available next year.

The pay-TV group’s CEO, Calvo Mawela, took the wraps off the product at a MultiChoice showcase event in Johannesburg. He said the TV, which will be available in sizes of 43, 55 and 65 inches at launch (with larger sizes possibly coming later), will allow viewers to navigate a range of products from different sources, including Showmax and Netflix.

The voice-activated TV is based entirely on streaming — no satellite dish is needed, only a broadband connection.

DStv Glass will support 4K HDR and features Dolby Atmos cinema sound through an integrated sound bar

The product is based on a TV and interface launched by Sky in the UK, called Sky Glass.

The DStv Glass TV will support 4K HDR and features Dolby Atmos cinema sound through an integrated sound bar. It will ship in different sizes as well as various colour options.

MultiChoice said it will become Sky’s second global syndication partner for Glass after Australia’s Foxtel.

“Glass offers a world-class streaming aggregation product that will include the collation and search functionality across MultiChoice Group’s own content and third-party apps,” the company said in a statement.

“This content experience will be available on Glass panels as well as a range of other MultiChoice devices.”

Sky Glass is powered by Comcast’s global technology platform that also serves its North America partners Rogers, Cox, Shaw and Videotron.

Sky launched Sky Glass in the UK in October 2021. — (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media

