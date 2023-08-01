DStv Stream: MultiChoice’s new streaming platform

MultiChoice South Africa’s DStv streaming service, previously known as DStv Now, has a new name, DStv Stream, and it comes with several new features.

The JSE-listed broadcaster said on Tuesday that DStv’s streaming platform has been “freshly renovated” to provide a “more comprehensive, all-inclusive platform”.

New features include:

Tailored personalisation to discover content that matches viewer preferences;

A streamlined and simpler user interface;

Availability of multilingual soundtracks, including live sports commentary in IsiZulu, isiXhosa, Portuguese, Afrikaans and English; and

For sports fans, league and tournament pages, offering insights into teams, cups and leagues.

Subscribers must update their DStv app from 1 August to get access to DStv Stream.

“For those new to DStv’s streaming services, the new app can be downloaded from the app store of choice, and login can be done using self-service credentials.” — © 2023 NewsCentral Media