El Kope named full-time Cell C CFO

El Kope, who has been serving as acting chief financial officer at troubled mobile operator Cell C, has been appointed to the position full time. She has also joined the board as an executive director.

A chartered accountant, Kope joined Cell C in September 2022 as head of financial planning and analysis, before being named as acting CFO in August last year following the resignation of Lerato Pule.

She has worked for several multinational companies, including Coca-Cola Africa, South African Breweries and DHL.

“During her time as acting CFO, El demonstrated remarkable leadership, strategic foresight and financial acumen,” Cell C said in a statement on Tuesday.

Governance

“Her swift actions have significantly improved governance, stabilised the finance department and strengthened relationships with critical stakeholders, thus placing Cell C in a more favourable position,” it said.

"Under El's leadership, Cell C achieved several key milestones, materially improving governance structures and instituting the correct methodologies resulting in revenue enhancement."