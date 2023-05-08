Emia Distribution and SwitchEasy bring MagSafe accessories to SA

Emia Distribution, a leading South African technology distribution company, has announced a partnership with SwitchEasy, a Californian-based tech accessory brand known for its high quality, innovative products. This partnership will bring SwitchEasy’s accessories to the South African market, allowing consumers to enhance their experience with Apple products.

Emia Distribution is dedicated to offering the best products and services to their customers. As a trusted partner, they provide support and assistance to retailers to ensure their success in selling SwitchEasy products.

SwitchEasy’s line-up includes a range of premium products designed to complement the Apple ecosystem. These products use the latest technology to provide a seamless and intuitive experience for users across all generations of iPhone, iPad, Macbook and Apple Watch.

Emia Distribution is an importer and distributor of lifestyle accessories, focusing on the Apple ecosystem

Its beautiful and stylish protective cases complement all Apple devices and are available in a variety of colours and materials, including leather and silicone, to match any personal style. An example is the SwitchEasy Modern MacBook sleeve, made with the professional consumer in mind from high-quality fabric, a durable zipper design with shockproof dual inner protection to gently protect your device.

“We are thrilled to partner with SwitchEasy to bring their leading accessories to the South African market,” said James Cook, owner of Emia Distribution. “SwitchEasy’s commitment to creating high-quality products that enhance the user experience aligns perfectly with our own values. We look forward to offering these innovative and stylish accessories to our customers.”

SwitchEasy’s products are stylish and functional. The MagEasy Car Mount, for example, is a magnetic mount that can be attached to a car’s dashboard or air vent, providing a secure and hands-free solution for using the device while driving. The MagEasy power bank is a portable charger that can charge any MagSafe-enabled device wirelessly, making it a convenient option for users on-the-go.

‘Beautiful and functional’

“At SwitchEasy, we strive to create products that are both beautiful and functional,” said Jacky Chan, CEO of SwitchEasy. “Our accessories are designed to provide a seamless and intuitive experience for users, and we are excited to bring them to South Africa with the help of Emia Distribution.”

SwitchEasy’s products are compatible with just about all Apple devices, including the iPhone 13 and newer models, MacBook Pro and Air, all generations of Apple Watch as well as the iPad Pro and iPad Air. SwitchEasy’s accessories provide an easy and convenient way for users to protect and personalise their devices and enhance their overall experience with Apple products.

With Emia’s expertise in distribution and SwitchEasy’s commitment to creating premium tech accessories, customers can expect a seamless experience when shopping for their favourite Apple products.

SwitchEasy will continue to innovate and develop new products while staying at the forefront of the latest technological trends and advancements. They are committed to providing the highest quality products not only to protect devices but also to enhance the user experience.

To learn more about SwitchEasy’s products or to place an order, please visit the Emia Distribution website or contact its sales team. Started in 2007, Emia Distribution is an importer and distributor of lifestyle accessories, focusing on the Apple ecosystem.