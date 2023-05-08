Optimise your business with automation and IAC

You’ll find “optimising operations” and “increasing efficiency” in almost every business’s list of goals, but how can they be achieved? One of the most effective ways from a technological and service delivery standpoint is through automation and infrastructure-as-code (IAC). These two concepts have become increasingly popular due to the shift to the cloud and the associated benefits. Before you learn about the benefits, let’s define these concepts.

Automation involves using technology to perform tasks that were traditionally carried out by humans. These range from simple, repetitive tasks like data entry, to more complex processes like supply chain management and logistics. Automating these tasks will reduce the risk of human error and save time and resources. It also gives a team its time back to focus on what is important, instead of spending time on tasks that could easily have been automated.

Automating time-consuming tasks can free up resources to focus on higher level tasks

Infrastructure as code is the practice of managing infrastructure in a way that treats it as if it were software. This means that infrastructure components like servers, networks and storage are defined and managed using code, rather than manual processes or commissioning physical hardware. IAC helps you to provision and manage infrastructure with fewer errors, more consistency and speed.

If you are looking at moving to the public cloud, this is no longer just a benefits discussion, but a requirement. Together, automation and IAC can be game changers for your business. Here are some of the benefits:

1. Reclaim your time

Automating time-consuming tasks can free up resources to focus on higher level tasks that require human expertise. The same goes for IAC with your infrastructure resources. The less time spent managing infrastructure, the more time can be focused on mission-critical tasks. Think about all the platform features and value you could focus on instead of fighting infrastructure fires.

2. Your IT estate scales with you

The complexity and footprint of your IT infrastructure will grow as your business does, and it will quickly become difficult to manage everything. One of the key advantages of automation and IAC is their ability to scale quickly and easily. With automation and IAC, you’re able to scale your IT resources efficiently, without the need for additional human resources. Your infrastructure will have the capability to grow along with you, steering you clear of many traditional IT hurdles in the process. For a business providing digital services today, it is the only way for your infrastructure to keep up with competitors while keeping operational costs low.

3. Consistency

The programmable nature of automation and IAC allows you to maintain consistency in IT operations. Tasks and infrastructure components are defined in code, which ensures that they are executed in a consistent and repeatable way. Your risk of encountering errors will be much lower, ensuring that tasks are completed to the exact high standard you set, every time.

4. Fewer human errors

Everyone makes mistakes. Human error is one of the biggest risks to any operation and sometimes you’ll encounter a mistake big enough to cause downtime, or worse. By automating tasks, you can reduce the risk of errors. With IAC, you can ensure that your infrastructure is configured and managed consistently and accurately. Reducing the risk of human error spares you many headaches. It’s important to note that IAC and automation don’t replace human talent, they just become part of the toolkit and allows a focus on more productive tasks.

5. Agility

Change is always present, so adaptability is key. Automation and IAC helps you be more agile and responsive to changing market conditions. By automating processes, you’re able to respond quickly to new opportunities or challenges because there will be fewer obstacles. With IAC, you’re able to provision and manage infrastructure easily at speed, allowing you to adapt to any changing business needs.

6. Cost Savings

Automation and IAC helps you save money in several ways. By automating tasks, you’re able to focus your people on innovation and growth tasks. With IAC, you can provision and manage infrastructure more efficiently, reducing the cost of IT resources and time. Reducing the risk of downtime could also save you money on remediation costs.

Automation and IAC are becoming crucial components in how businesses operate and clearly show tremendous value. By adopting these practices, you can optimise your operations, increase productivity and even gain a competitive edge over slow-adopting competitors. With skills the biggest barrier to entry for automation and IAC, there is a visible need for specialist companies that aren’t only going to sell you a tool, but that can understand your business goals and then automate, moving through your IT estate.

If you would like to talk about this, please get in touch. Learn more about LSD at lsdopen.io.