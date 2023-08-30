Encryption: defending businesses against modern threats 

An organisation’s data is its most valuable asset, with publications, including the Economist, stating that it now outstrips oil as the most precious resource. Moreover, unlike in the past, data is no longer the exclusive purview of the IT department — it is incorporated into every business department.

Bad actors know this and are continuously honing their tools and techniques to find ways to evade the security nets and get their hands on this data. When this happens, the consequences can be catastrophic, both financially and in terms of loss of market and customer confidence.

This is why many entities are turning to data encryption to prevent the abuse and misuse of their data. But while this may sound simple, many are finding it challenging to manage encryption on all devices, across distributed workforces, cloud providers, local folders, and of course, networks.

With this in mind, Altron Systems Integration, in conjunction with TechCentral, recently hosted a round-table event, themed “Encryption: Defending the business against modern threats”.

Lacking in maturity

During the session, it emerged that encryption, although a well-accepted technology used to secure and protect critical data, is not at the maturity level one would expect in many of the organisations represented around the room. Although encryption was incorporated into most strategies, the overall management of the keys, as well as the classification of the data, was revealed to be a common concern among these entities.

Representatives from Altron Systems Integration (ASI) kicked off the discussion by sharing their insight on what the company has been seeing in the data encryption space. They unpacked the basics of encryption and discussed what modern encryption tools are now capable of and why they remain a critical tool.

The compliance vs tech conundrum

There were several data-focused attendees, who said they have noticed that encryption is often tacked on as an afterthought instead of being implemented from the start, which can complicate the launch of systems when compliance insists upon it.

In fact, the mix of compliance versus data or technology experts at the table fuelled an interesting debate on how often the two areas are quite far apart, and how it would be worthwhile for the tech experts to incorporate compliance in their planning, and for compliance teams to better understand technology in order to close the gap between the two. It also became clear that many companies are not being proactive about compliance, and that even some of the largest corporations have too few compliance officers, which stifles innovation. This is because regulation around compliance is evolving rapidly and creeping more and more into the day-to-day running of businesses, as well as the management of business data.

A targeted weapon

While many believe encryption is a complex process, ASI shared some input on how it could simplify it. The company described encryption as a “silver bullet”, but not in the usual way the metaphor is understood: as an all-encompassing weapon, but rather as a highly targeted weapon for a specific task. After all, encryption is one of the many weapons that organisations should have in their arsenal.

The conversation shifted to modern, targeted threats, and how these can linger, undetected, on a company’s network for months, moving laterally, performing reconnaissance and exfiltrating data. Encryption is key to preventing this, and attendees said the more complex threats become, the more complex encryption strategies need to be.

The topic of AI and quantum computing came up and was raised as a concern. Would quantum computers eventually be able to crack today’s encryption. However, this doesn’t negate encryption as an effective part of the security strategy, as not only are encryption tools evolving too, but having layers of encryption should provide enough complexity to ensure its effectiveness.

All agreed that encryption is a valuable and important tool that needs to be applied with care to avoid overcomplicating business practices or impacting usability. South African businesses are accustomed to having a multi-layered security approach, and encryption is a critical part of any company’s security posture.

