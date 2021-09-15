EOH CCO Ziaad Suleman on the promise of Brics

The Brics formation of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (Brics) offers South African companies – from small businesses to large enterprises – unprecedented access to markets that make up more than 40% of the world’s population.

That’s the view of newly appointed EOH Holdings chief commercial officer Ziaad Suleman, who was speaking to TechCentral in a podcast interview (watch or listen to it below). Suleman is chairman of the Brics Business Council 4IR and Digital Economy Working Group and shared his insights the recent Brics Trade Fair virtual event that took place recently.

In the podcast, Suleman unpacks why Brics is important to South Africa, why businesses should be paying more attention to the opportunities it offers them, and what transpired at the trade fair, which took place from 16 to 18 August 2021. He also talks about EOH’s involvement in the Brics formation and why he believes it is of great value to the JSE-listed IT services group.

Suleman then talks about the specific value that South Africa can derive from Brics as well as the priority focus areas for the country, specifically around skills development, connectivity, e-commerce and other digital platforms, and small and medium enterprises.

He says South Africa has a lot to gain from participating meaningfully in Brics. But is the country using the platform optimally, and is the country getting the focus right from a digital economy perspective? Suleman answers these questions and more in the podcast – don’t miss the discussion!

Watch the video

Listen to the audio

