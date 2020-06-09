EOH shares surge as much as 62% on upbeat market update - TechCentral

EOH Holdings shares rallied by almost 62% at their peak on Tuesday after the JSE-listed IT services group issued a statement saying it was making good progress in dealing with debt and was coping well through the Covid-19 lockdown.

The shares rallied to R5.34, from Monday’s R3.30 close, shortly before 10am in trading in Johannesburg. They later gave up some of that gain and were quoted at R4.44, up 34.6%, at 11.22am.

EOH said before markets opened on Tuesday that its financial performance was “resilient” in the quarter ended 30 April.

Though revenue experienced “some downward pressure as a result of the lockdown”, the group delivered positive earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation as a result of cost management and the elimination of unnecessary spend. It also saw positive cash generation from operations for the quarter.

It was also making solid progress with a debt deleveraging plan with its lenders. Since 1 August 2018, EOH has repaid nearly R1.8-billion to lenders, the group said. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media