ESET’s comprehensive services portfolio now available in South Africa

ESET’s services portfolio – including managed detection and response (MDR), premium support, deployment & upgrade, and health check – is now available in South Africa for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

It should come as no surprise to learn that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) perceive themselves to be more susceptible to cyberattacks than their enterprise cousins.

These organisations stand to suffer data loss, face financial ramifications or experience a drop in customer confidence and trust due to security breaches. While SMEs grapple with budget limitations compared to larger corporations, many have not aligned their cybersecurity investments with the evolving dynamics of their operational models.

In a fast-changing digital security landscape, access to such services is vital for organisations of all sizes

Digital transformation and the rise of cloud computing has further exacerbated this challenge, as the virtual world opens new attack vectors for bad actors and has led to a significant increase in data breaches. Adding complexity to the SME’s security concerns is that cybercriminals have become increasingly sophisticate at finding ways to break into business networks, so a purely reactive approach is no longer enough.

“Early detection of threats, improved incident response, reduced risk of data breaches, enhanced security posture and cost savings are among the many potential benefits of ESET services that are now available in South Africa. In a fast-changing digital security landscape, access to such services is vital for organisations of all sizes,” said ESET Southern Africa CEO Carey van Vlaanderen.

ESET offers a comprehensive range of services, designed to assist companies to exploit the full potential of the products. This not only ensures protection against any potential security issues but also prevents any malicious code from spreading within their networks.

Accessible

“Our unified services portfolio makes ESET products accessible to customers without the necessary skill set or resources to operate them. This increased accessibility ESET is ensuring that no one gets left behind,” Van Vlaanderen said.

“One of the best preventative measures available is managed detection and response (MDR), a security-as-a-service offering, where a third-party provider handles a company’s security operations. MDR bridges expertise gaps in SMEs by providing access to industry-leading cybersecurity professionals. Going beyond merely detecting threats, MDR is a solution where the provider actively works to remediate potential security threats.”

For more information, visit www.eset.com/za

As a global leader in cybersecurity, ESET is expanding its security portfolio with an MDR solution tailored for SMEs. This offering not only assists SMEs in enhancing their security postures by reducing false positives and fortifying threat detection, investigation and response capabilities, but also provides 24/7/365 expert security capabilities. By doing so, it eliminates the need for an in-house security team to monitor the threat environment continuously. Additionally, MDR enhances regulatory compliance, aiding SMEs in achieving essential cyber controls for insurability.

Van Vlaanderen said ESET has combined AI-powered automation with human expertise and comprehensive threat intelligence knowledge to deliver a threat detection and incident response for SMEs that is unmatched in this space.

“Delivered through the renowned ESET Protect Platform, the new service is designed to investigate and disrupt malicious activities and thwart bad actors and do so rapidly. At the same time, the service is tailored to meet the challenges of hybrid work environments by conducting threat hunting, monitoring and response. This is achieved by enforcing robust cybersecurity measures that address the SME market’s specific needs,” she said.

Moreover, by leveraging its innovative cybersecurity technologies to collect unique data – notably from regions under attack from sophisticated cyber-criminal groups — ESET can ensure an effective threat defence.

The service even offers individual customers access to a library of predefined patterns, along with the ability to create custom rule patterns. These in turn trigger appropriate actions in response to both specific detections and suspicious behaviours, executables and processes.

For more information, visit www.eset.com/za

Van Vlaanderen suggests that the modern threat landscape can be summed up in one word: dynamic, adding that it is also a world where bad actors increasingly target SMEs, specifically due to their lack of expertise, capacity, or both. It is imperative that such businesses have access to the best and most effective security protection they can afford.

“ESET not only has a long history of cybersecurity expertise but also more than 500 000 global SME customers, meaning the company is well aware of small businesses’ need for an affordable, scalable service. Its MDR solution is the answer to these needs, delivering a 24/7 MDR service that is powered by our long-lasting threat intelligence expertise, thus leaving SME clients free to focus on what they do best – running their businesses exceptionally well,” said van Vlaanderen.

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET’s high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defences in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET’s R&D centres worldwide, working in support of their shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com/za or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.