Why Penbro Kelnick’s Sense IoT platform stands out for industrial IoT

Since the early 1950s, Penbro Kelnick has been a leading South African supplier of specialised electrical products, making significant contributions to the railway, telecommunications, utilities and mining sectors.

Known for its extensive range and tailormade solutions, the company leverages its backup power management expertise to expand into the exciting realm of internet of things (IoT) products for mission-critical applications. This evolution marks a new era in Penbro Kelnick’s service delivery.

In the dynamic industry landscape, a digital revolution is under way, led by the industrial internet of things (IIoT). It’s not just a buzzword; it’s reshaping how industries operate. For mission-critical applications, the call for efficient power management is clear, and that’s where our Sense IoT platform shines.

Why IIoT matters: efficiency, innovation and growth

The IIoT is beyond device connectivity: it orchestrates efficiency, sparks innovation and fuels growth. In mission-critical applications, where downtime costs millions, IIoT’s real-time data and predictive analytics are game-changers.

Gateway capability: first-layer alarming and visualisation

Sense IoT’s distinguished gateway capability goes beyond first-layer alarming and swift visualisation; it excels in multifunctional data acquisition from various streams and protocol translations. This ensures prompt alarming and visualisation, minimizing disruptions. Real-time alerts, coupled with a user-friendly interface, keep you seamlessly in control.

Local storage: security meets accessibility

Beyond real-time prowess, Sense IoT boasts formidable local storage. It’s about securing data and ensuring accessibility, even offline. In the dynamic world of industry, continuity and reliability are non-negotiable.

Security protocols: fortifying your digital fortress

In the cyber frontier, our platform stands sentinel. Sense IoT adheres to the highest cybersecurity standards, employing end-to-end encryption and undergoing regular security audits.

Revolutionising industrial power management with Sense IoT: a symphony of innovation

Sense IoT is not generic; it’s a symphony for mission-critical applications. Its robust architecture ensures continuous operation and advanced monitoring transforms raw data into energy-saving strategies.

