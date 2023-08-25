eSim now available to all MTN customers

MTN South Africa has expanded embedded Sim (eSim) support to its prepaid customers.

eSim – effectively a digital, software-based replacement for physical Sim cards – is now available to all MTN customers, it said.

MTN first introduced eSim in 2019, but only to its post-paid client base.

Key features of MTN’s eSim include:

Multiple eSims on one device: Prepaid customers can have multiple eSims on their smartphones.

Global roaming: MTN's eSim functionality enables access to local networks while travelling abroad, with no need to acquire a physical Sim.

MTN's move to expand support of eSims comes weeks ahead of the iPhone 15 launch, at which Apple may announce the end of support for physical Sims in its smartphones. Already, the iPhone 14 series models sold in the US no longer support physical Sims.