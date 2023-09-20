Eskom to be excluded from treasury’s cost-saving measures

Eskom has been excluded from national treasury’s updated set of cost containment measures, Business Day reported (paywall) citing a note published by the agency on Monday.

While the rules don’t apply to Eskom, as well as Transnet, they’ve been asked to apply the guidelines that include reduction on hiring, capital spending, travel and conferences.

The norms are intended to help slash expenditure as the government grapples with an estimated revenue shortfall of more than R21-billion.

The finance minister is expected to announce more cost-containment measures in his medium-term budget

Earlier this year, national treasury partially exempted Eskom from disclosing irregular expenditure and material losses from criminal conduct in annual financial statements but subsequently U-turned on the strategy.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to announce more cost-containment measures in his medium-term budget on 1 November.

Meanwhile, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has rejected the Eskom board’s candidate recommendation for the new CEO, News24 reported (paywall), without saying where it got the information.

In reply to questions on Monday from News24, Gordhan’s spokesman, Ellis Mnyandu, said it was a requirement of Eskom’s memorandum of incorporation for the board to submit a shortlist of three candidates.

Chief financial officer Calib Cassim has been acting in the position since February. — Colleen Goko and Paul Burkhardt, (c) 2023 Bloomberg LP