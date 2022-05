Eskom will implement load shedding from 5pm on Tuesday – and the rolling power cuts will last until next Monday.

The state-owned electricity monopoly blamed “severe generation capacity” for again plunging South Africa into darkness.

It said there was shortage of generating capacity owning to delays in returning generators to service as well as breakdowns at nine units.

The power cuts, at stage 2, will end at 5am next Monday, Eskom said. — (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media

Now read: Ramaphosa vows to bring an end to load shedding